Noel city officials have extended a registration deadline so more people can participate in several holiday events on Saturday.

The deadline is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for the "Christmas Around the World" parade and the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Contest. Entry forms may be obtained at Noel City Hall.

The 12:30 p.m. pageant will feature two- to four-year-olds dressed in clothing featuring the theme, "Christmas Around the World," said organizer Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk. Contestants must have a mailing address of Noel.

Organizers are planning the pageant and a vendor fair, in addition to the Christmas parade that afternoon at 2.

City officials hope the added festivities will make for a fun community event for families.

Hopping said several people have reserved a spot online, but have to come to city hall to physically fill out a form.

Participation is free for the pageant, parade and vendor fair.

The vendor fair will kick off that morning's festivities at 10, which will take place on the grassy knoll by Arvest.

Hopping hopes that vendors are encouraged to participate and sell goodies, such as hot chocolate, and offer items great for holiday shopping.

A message from the North Pole has confirmed Santa's appearance on the fire truck at the end of the parade. Santa will be available for photos with children after the parade, she added.

All the events are free and open to the public.

General News on 12/12/2019