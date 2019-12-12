Noel alderman William Rose is proposing the city save $7,200 a year by reducing the city council's pay.

On Tuesday night, Rose explained that the city council approved a pay hike several years ago. Rose was serving as an alderman at the time, but he was not present at the meeting at which the city council hiked its pay. He learned of the pay raise -- from $50 a month to $200 a month -- at a later meeting.

Rose disagrees with the rate and is suggesting the council roll back the amount of pay to save money.

By reducing the monthly rate to $100 a month, the city would save about $7,200, he said.

Mayor Lewis Davis said city council members will discuss the matter at the next city council meeting.

In other business, the city is preparing for its annual Christmas parade. Davis and many others at the council meeting complimented street superintendent Christopher Craig on the lighted decorations on Main Street. His efforts to beautify the city have not gone unnoticed, officials said.

The city council also:

• Approved modifications to the 2019 budget, adopted the 2020 budget and accepted the auditor's report from 2018. Officials said the audit is usually complete several months into the following year. This year, one of the auditors had knee surgery, which pushed the audit later in the year.

• Heard from Marshal Randy Wilson, who said deputies have made 13 recent arrests and logged 2,052 calls this year.

• Learned that firefighters have responded to one structure fire, two brush fires, eight motor vehicle calls and 12 medical calls, according to Fire Chief Brandon Barrett. Firefighters are preparing for their annual Toy Drive for children in Noel and Lanagan.

General News on 12/12/2019