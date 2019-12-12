RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jack Teague clutches a leg while reaching for the shoulders of Neosho's Cayden Auch in their championship match at 152 pounds at the Neosho Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 7 at Neosho High School. Auch, a two-time defending state champion, claimed a 20-4 win over Teague.

The McDonald County High School wrestling team had two chances to win a championship at the 2019 Neosho High School Wrestling Tournament, but both chances came to naught in the championship matches against a pair of Neosho opponents.

At 132 pounds, 2018 state runner-up Oscar Ortiz advanced to the finals with a pair of pins and two lop-sided decisions before dropping a 4-3 decision to Kolton Sanders of Neosho.

Sanders used a take-down and a reversal to score his four points, while Ortiz managed only three escapes.

Jack Teague faced a tough task in the 152-pound final where he matched up against Cayden Auch of Neosho.

Auch, a two-time state champion, including a win over Ortiz last year in the state championship match, cruised to a 20-4 win over Teague, a two-time state qualifier.

Teague advanced to the championship match by winning all three of his pool matches by pin.

"Both Jack and Oscar had a good day until they got to the finals," said coach Josh Factor. "I think both of them can take away a big learning experience. The thing about this tournament is it is early enough in the season that they have a lot of room to improve. Hopefully, they can bounce back. I think they learned a lot and what they need to improve on and eliminate the mistakes they made."

McDonald County's best finishes in addition to the second places from Teague and Ortiz were six places by Colter Vick (1-4, 145 pounds), Juan Morales (1-3, 195 pounds) and McCoy Ikosia (1-3, 285 pounds).

Levi Smith and Cross Spencer had the only other McDonald County wins. Both came at 126 pounds, earning the two Mustangs a matchup in the seventh-place match where Smith won by pin.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Eh Doh Say, 0-4, 113 pounds; Blaine Ortiz, 0-4, 120 pounds; Jordan Meador, 0-4, 138 pounds; and, Alberto Valdez, 0-4, 170 pounds.

"We had a lot of guys for their first time in a varsity tournament," Factor said. "It was a good wake-up call for them. Hopefully the response we get Monday at practice will be a good indicator on how the rest of the season will go."

McDonald County hosts Reeds Spring and Springfield Catholic on Dec. 12 before competing in the Carl Junction tournament on Dec. 14.

Rogers/Rogers Heritage

McDonald County opened its season on Dec. 3 by winning a double dual at Rogers Heritage.

Against the hosts, McDonald County had a 50-30 win. Winning matches by pin for the Mustangs were Blaine Ortiz, Smith, Jacob Owens, Vick, Teague, Valdez and Ikosia. Oscar Ortiz claimed a 16-1 win, while Eh Doh Say won a 16-13 overtime decision.

Against Rogers High, McDonald County eked out a 39-34 win.

Oscar Ortiz and Vick won by pin and Meador claimed a 5-4 decision. Say, Smith, Teague and Ikosia all won by forfeit.

Seneca/Diamond

McDonald County defeated Diamond 41-33 but lost 55-21 to Seneca on Dec. 5 at McDonald County High School.

Against Diamond, Oscar Ortiz and Smith won by pin, while Teague won a 19-4 decision. Winning by forfeit were Say, Blaine Ortiz, Owens and Ikosia.

Vick won by pin and Say claimed a 7-5 decision for McDonald County's only wins against Seneca other than by forfeit (Teague and Oscar Ortiz).

Sports on 12/12/2019