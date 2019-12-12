Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | December 12, 2019
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Nov. 18 to 22, pictured with Mrs. Holloway (right to left) are freshman Jacob Gordon, sophomore Scott McCool, junior Elizabeth Parsons, and senior Kaylee Eberly.

Jacob Gordon

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Grab

Parents' Names: Thomas and Johnna Gordon

Town: Anderson

Scott McCool

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Haikey

Parents' Names: Kelly and Tonya McCool

Town: Pineville

Elizabeth Parsons

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith

Parents' Names: Keith and Mandy Parsons

Town: Anderson

Kaylee Eberley

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parents' Names: Chris and Mandie Eberley

Town: Southwest City

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

