Photo Submitted MCHS Students of the Week chosen for the week of Nov. 18 to 22, pictured with Mrs. Holloway (right to left) are freshman Jacob Gordon, sophomore Scott McCool, junior Elizabeth Parsons, and senior Kaylee Eberly.
Jacob Gordon
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Grab
Parents' Names: Thomas and Johnna Gordon
Town: Anderson
Scott McCool
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Haikey
Parents' Names: Kelly and Tonya McCool
Town: Pineville
Elizabeth Parsons
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Smith
Parents' Names: Keith and Mandy Parsons
Town: Anderson
Kaylee Eberley
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor
Parents' Names: Chris and Mandie Eberley
Town: Southwest CityCommunity on 12/12/2019
