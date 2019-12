Lisa L. Mounce and Harold M. Myers to Nolan Keith Winters. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Reta Wellwood to James Butts and Beth Hawley. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Don's Investments LLC to Scott Roberts and Amanda Roberts. Doty's Addition to Anderson. Blk. 1, Lot 1 through Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry D. Hodson, Carolyn K. Hodson and Harvey Hodson to Larry D. Hodson and Carolyn K. Hodson. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry D. Hodson, Carolyn K. Hodson and Harvey Hodson to Perry Morgan. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Cangelose Missouri, Property LLC to Highside LLC. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas E. McDaniel and Trista R. McDaniel to Dale M. Williams and Roselle Williams. Pinehurst Estates Phase II. Lot 36. McDonald County, Mo.

Monnie Sears and Joanna R. Sears to Eric Wise and Jessica Wise. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

William Crawford and Kelly Crawford to Jared C. Owen and Kristin V. Owen. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa R. Lett to Talon Levi Cook. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandon Howard and Kelly D. Howard to Terry Trotter. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Alice Kezar to Carla Lawrence. Ozark Orchard Subdivision. Lot 153. McDonald County, Mo.

William W. Wright and Marvin Andrew Wright to S. Anglin and Associates #12 LLC. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 17. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher L. Pierce and Jamie Pierce to Mark Moore. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Henley Properties LLC to Jon Wellesley and Cynthia Wellesley. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. Twin Springs. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Elizabeth Anne Avants to Francisco Hernandez Alvarez. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon Garvin Addition to Noel. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark D. Johnson and Imogene J. Johnson to Alley Capital LLC. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Junior Landers and Mary K. Landers to Larry Jordan. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

John W. Spencer to Frank Wayne Spencer. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Robert E. Yocum Sub-division, Lot 3 and Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

John W. Spencer to Koby Michael McClain. Robert E. Yocum Subdivision. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Tashina Mailes to Klayten Holt and Abbie Gayle Holt. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 14, Lot 1 and Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Lee Roy Divine, Gloria Divine and Theresa Divine to Dirk T. Lemmons and Kathy Lemmons. Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher R. Casey and Bernedette Casey to Michael E. Mangin Jr. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Lucy Rickman to Cecil Risher. Erie Station. Blk. 2, Lot 22 through Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.

Todd Rafferty and Phyllis Rafferty to Kathy Lyn Butler. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tomlin Drywall Inc. to Connie Tomlin and Duane Tomlin. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Billie T. Tomlin and Alberta J. Tomlin to Connie Tomlin and Duane Tomlin. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ronnie G. Gibson and Joyce Gibson to James P. Gibson and Shayna Ruth Gibson. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 12/12/2019