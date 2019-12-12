The McDonald County High School junior varsity basketball team outscored Neosho 12-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 38-36 win on Dec. 7 at the Webb City Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament at Webb City High School.

Cross Dowd and Teddy Reedybacon led McDonald County with 11 points each. Colton Ruddick added eight points, followed by Devin Swanson with five points, Garrfett Gricks with two and Eli McClain with one.

The win came after two losses by the Mustangs to begin the tournament.

In its tournament opener, McDonald County dropped a 66-65 overtime decision to Rogers High School.

Rogers outscored the Mustangs 22-13 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 43-34 McDonald County advantage at the end of three quarters.

Dowd led McDonald County with 21 points, while Ruddick added 15 and Reedybacon 12. Rounding out the Mustang scoring were Gricks with seven points, Bo Leach with four and Swanson and McClain three each.

Webb City handed McDonald County a 72-65 loss in the second game of the tournament.

Reedybacon scored 17 to lead four Mustangs in double figures. Dowd had 16 points. Ruddick had 13 and Gricks 12, while Swanson had five and McClain two to round out the scoring.

The junior varsity's next game is set for Dec. 17 at Webb City.

