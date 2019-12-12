Goodman residents can ring in the holidays with a fun-filled day when the town hosts its annual Christmas parade and a special return appearance by the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the train is expected to pull in at 4 p.m., said Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond.

Before the parade begins, the Goodman Betterment Association will sell chances for a La-Z-Boy chair, puppy and grill.

The train is expected to be in town from 4 to 8 p.m. that day, Richmond said. The train will be located near 205 West B Avenue.

Those who are interested in seeing the train may park at the U.S. Post Office and at Goodman Elementary School, Richmond said.

Santa previously made an appearance in Goodman in 2016, and the train drew more than 1,600 visitors to Goodman, city officials reported.

Michael Richmond, the son of Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond, has a life-long love of trains and was responsible for the train's appearance in 2016. With record numbers of people who enjoyed the event, he contacted officials again for a repeat visit.

The Holiday Express to Goodman offers children a look at the train, an opportunity to take photos with Santa, and a chance to enjoy some free fun.

Led by KCS' Southern Belle business train, the Holiday Express train includes a smiling tank car, "Rudy"; a flat car carrying Santa's sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; the reindeer stable; an elves' workshop, a gingerbread boxcar; and a little red caboose. Each car is decorated with lights.

According to KCSouthern.com, three of the six cars in the train may be toured. Visitors can visit with Santa Claus in the caboose. Children will receive a free gift bag after walking through two cars filled with displays.

The event is free and open to the public.

