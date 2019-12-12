The McDonald County freshman boys' basketball team defeated Carl Junction, 39-36, on Dec. 7 for its lone win in the Webb City Freshman Boys Basketball Tournament.

McDonald County built a 20-15 lead at halftime and held on in the second half for the win.

Sterling Woods scored 19 and Dalton McClain had 12 to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Jack Parnell, Jaxson Harrell, Isaac Behm and Weston Gordon with two each.

In its tournament opener, McDonald County dropped a 54-42 decision to Rogers.

McDonald County was led by Woods with 16 points, followed by Gordon with nine points, McClain six, Parnell and Behm four each and Hunter Leach with three.

McDonald County followed with a 48-40 loss to Webb City.

McClain and Gordon scored 10 points each to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring were Woods with eight points, Behm six, Parnell four and Leach two.

The freshman team's next game is Dec. 16 at Gravette.

