The McDonald County eighth grade girls' basketball team lost only its second game of the season, but the loss came in the opening round of the Wild West Eighth Grade Girls' Basketball Tournament in Joplin.

Joplin defeated the Lady Mustangs 26-16 on Dec. 7 at Joplin North Junior High School.

Katelynn Townsend scored six points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Nevaeh Dodson with three points, Natalie Gillming, Corina Holland and Lily Cunningham with two each and Jackie Frencken with one.

McDonald County bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 32-23 win over Carthage later the same day.

McDonald County was led by Gillming with 13 points, followed by Townsend with five points, Carlee Cooper, Anna Clarkson and Jacie Frencken with four each and Dodson with two.

McDonald County, 7-2 overall, played for fifth place on Dec. 10 at Joplin East.

Lamar

McDonald County claimed a 26-16 win over Lamar on Dec. 6 in a Big 8 Conference regular-season game.

Townsend scored eight points and Dodson had six to lead McDonald County. Cooper added four points, followed by Gillming and Frencken with three each and Clarkson with two.

In the B game, Lily Cunningham scored six points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 20-6 win.

Yarecci Quyintero and Nevaeh Sontag added four points each, while Holland, Dodson and Marley Stark had two each.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh grade girls defeated Carl Junction 28-24 in its opening-round game of the tournament.

Vivanne Latham, Kara Montgomery and Rylee Anderson scored eight points each to lead the Lady Mustangs. Jailyn Jenning added four points.

In the semifinals, Neosho defeated McDonald County 41-26.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Montgomery with 11 points. Jenning added seven points, followed by Anderson with five, Latham two and Anissa Ramirez with one.

McDonald County falls to 6-4 on the season heading into its Dec. 10 third-place game in Joplin.

Sports on 12/12/2019