Division I

The following cases were filed:

Katherin Tanner vs. David Tanner. Dissolution.

Ricky J. McAnally vs. Kelly McAnally. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Miranda D. Styles. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Leanna B. Wilkerson. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Shelby L. Munday. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Joni F. Montgomery vs. Earnest R. Montgomery. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ashlea Maree Benedict. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Mailia Jewel Hendricks. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Wyatt H. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Darrell J. Allen et al vs. AT&T Corporation. Small claims over $100.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals LLC vs. Duel Walker. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Dawn Mansfield. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12 LLC vs. Bobbie D. Paiz et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. William M. Veerkamp et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Tammy L. Tolliver. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Skyler L. Rowland. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Kale Brown. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Kevin R. Sammons. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Debra L. Scranton. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Miranda D. Styles. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Quinton M. Rogers. DWI -- alcohol.

Carl A. Buckner Jr. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Amanda Michele Morris. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Brian R. Loehn. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Leanna B. Wilkerson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions or stop for yield sign.

Ricky L. Marten. Failed to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions or stop for yield sign.

Felonies:

Brayan Apolonio. Assault.

Mohamed Hassan Hussein. Assault and armed criminal action.

Gregory S. Austin. Forgery.

Kelly A. Huff. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Damien A. Vitale. Burglary and property damage.

Joshua J. Ryan. Assault -- special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following cases were heard:

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Charlette Price et al. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cheyenne D. Brewer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert D. Burchard. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Robert Eastburn. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Anthony Hayford. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Arnold J. Labreck et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Roy D. Mace. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Webcollex LLC vs. Andrew Marcum. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin R. Sammons. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cash Link USA LLC vs. Mark Smith. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Shalise D. Anderson. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Natalie Marie Andrews. Trespassing, assault and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $100. Two years unsupervised probation.

Michael J. Briggs. Trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Fine of $600.

Kimberly Anna Carman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Kellie M. Hevelone. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $420.50.

Cassie N. Long. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jeramey G. Mitchell. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Amanda Michele Morris. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Guillermo D. Villatoro Lopez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $229.50.

Felonies:

Austin J. Bond. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Nicholas J. Bresnehen. Harassment. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Nick M. Dick. Forgery and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeremy A. Stocker. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Two years long term treatment, report ordered.

Wesley E. Wolf. Endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

General News on 12/12/2019