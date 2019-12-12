Oct. 21

• Mike Hartsfield met with the Commission regarding possible suspension of a sewer line to cross the creek on Little Missouri Road, east of Jane.

• Shay Ruth met with the Commission regarding wash out on Slate Gap Lane, east of Jane. After reviewing the roadway, Commissioners resolved the issue.

• Clifford Gray met with the Commission regarding trees hanging over the roadway on Blankenship Road, east of Noel.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $24,576.23.

Oct. 23

• Casey Chastain, of Connell Insurance, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming insurance renewals.

• Susie Seits met with the Commission to discuss Golf Course Drive, northwest of Noel. Commissioners stated the road does not belong to the county and there is nothing the Commission can do to help Seits.

• Lisa McCool-Rataczak and Richard Huston, of 911 Emergency Dispatch, requested the Commission pass a resolution in relation to RSMo 190.460 -- which imposes a service charge on each purchase of prepaid wireless telecommunications service. The Commission agreed to prepare a resolution.

Oct. 28

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $410,035.89.

Oct. 30

• Allan Smith met with the Commission regarding River's Edge Lane and Indian Trail Road, both east of Anderson.

• Commissioners met with Mike Ross and Jeff Carrier, of Freeman Emergency Services, for a meet and greet as well as to ensure everything was up to expectation.

• Sheriff Michael Hall met with the Commission to view ballistic vests he will be ordering and to discuss county patrol vehicles.

• Commissioners conducted the first reading, passage and approval of a resolution relating to RSMo 190.460. Motion passed unanimously.

Nov. 4

• Commissioners conducted the second reading, passage and approval of a resolution relating to RSMo 190.460. Motion passed unanimously.

Nov. 6

• Commissioners conducted the third reading, passage and approval of a resolution relating to RSMo 190.460. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $66,058.93.

Nov. 13

• The Salary Commission met to discuss salaries of McDonald County Office Holders. A cost of living adjustment (COLA) was discussed for all McDonald County employees and officeholders in 2020. The Commission stated that Social Security will receive a 1.6% COLA in 2020. After discussion, the Salary Commission passed a 1.6% COLA for all officeholders to begin Jan. 1, 2020 --with the understanding that all McDonald County employees will receive the 1.6% COLA or greater.

