Back 2 Basics Community Group

McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) community meeting will be held, beginning with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the New Mac Community Room, old Highway 71, north of the High School in Anderson. Bring a favorite holiday dish and your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished. Home Groan -- Paul always has something interesting. Entertainment -- singing some favorite Christmas Carols. Speaker -- Billy Wade from Neosho will detail his experiences as a storm chaser. B2B meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month. For more information on joining the group, please call 417-845-0170.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the band, Timberline Country, as the entertainment. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

PRNMP Living History

Pea Ridge National Military Park and the Arkansas Confederate Guard living history group, representing the 17th Arkansas Infantry, will provide living history programs near the Elkhorn Tavern from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and continue throughout the day. These programs will give a glimpse into what life was like for the common Confederate soldier in camp at Christmastime far away from their loved ones at home. For more information, please call 479-451-8122, extension 1227.

Foot Clinic at Senior Center

A foot clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the McDonald County Senior Center. Appointments must be made in advance. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

A head cook position is open at the Senior Center in Noel. The head cook prepares meals for the Center, purchases food, maintains records and performs other cleaning and sanitation duties, as well as follows all nutrition policies. If interested, call Stephanie Denham at the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, at 417-781-7562, or Louine Gardner at the McDonald County Senior Center, at 417-475-3511.

Community on 12/12/2019