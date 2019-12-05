MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mr. Steve Hawkins' third-grade class at Southwest City Elementary was selected by J.B. Hunt to receive $500 worth of classroom supplies by way of the Adopt-a-Class program.

The season of giving started early for one classroom of students at Southwest City Elementary when they were selected by J.B. Hunt to receive a generous donation.

Each summer, J.B. Hunt holds the Adopt-a-Class contest in which semi-truck drivers nominate their child's or their grandchild's school class to be awarded a $500 donation of much-needed supplies. More than 300 nominations are received annually and 10 classes are awarded nationwide.

Ryan Price has worked for J.B. Hunt for six months, transporting live-haul loads to and from Simmons in Southwest City. When he heard about the Adopt-a-Class contest, he took a chance and nominated his daughter Addison's teacher, Steve Hawkins.

Hawkins has taught third-grade at Southwest City Elementary for four years.

"What really set this nomination apart was how highly [Price] spoke of Mr. Hawkins," said Foster Cook, driver personnel with J.B. Hunt. Cook is an Anderson native and MCHS alumni who says she knows first-hand how deserving the community is.

Cook contacted Hawkins in September to discuss the needs of his classroom and create a wish list. Once the supplies were ordered, they were shipped to Price, who was then able to deliver the donation, in his semi-truck, directly to students on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

As exciting as new books and activities are, the fun didn't stop there. Students wore matching, memorabilia T-shirts, asked Price questions about his career and toured the semi's cab before finally unboxing the new supplies.

Mr. Hawkins' class received a new bookshelf, dozens of books to fill the shelves -- including multiple complete series, interactive educational games, STEM activities and an American flag, in addition to day-to-day necessities such as tape, pencils, dry-erase markers and various cleaning supplies.

Hawkins said he was most thankful for a classroom set of hardback books.

"We have an author study in January, so it's nice to have a complete set of books. That way each student has a copy and we're not playing cat and mouse looking for one," he said. "We also got STEM activities to work with during the year, which the kids really enjoy."

