Saved, Certain And Secure?

The sanctuary was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season as everyone gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation and opened the service with prayer.

Happy anniversary to Wayne and Becky Johnson, and special prayers were requested for the Floyd Fine family, Bobby Bryan, Debbie Powell, the Skaggs family and Sadie. Kim and Eileen shared praises. Items for the children's Christmas are due next Sunday, and plans are being finalized for the entry in the Southwest City Christmas parade.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional and read Psalm 92:1: "It is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises to Your name, O Most High."

As people think about the year and all of the trials they have been through and misfortunes, remember to think about the same year and of blessings (instead of misfortunes). Gratefulness makes us happy. We should be most happy for what we don't deserve. The Bible calls that grace.

Janet Chaney shared information about the Lottie Moon Christmas offering and the 2019 Week of Prayer for International Missions being held Dec. 1-8.

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offering, with piano music from Karen Gardner. Congregational hymns included "He is Lord," and we were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Save Me A Seat."

"Saved, Certain and Secure" was the title of God's message as Brother Mark Hall read 1 Peter 1:3-9 about "Christ, the Chief Cornerstone." He began by telling us "We are saved by grace. Once saved, always saved," as he talked about the salvation of our souls. Our eternal salvation is reserved for us in heaven. Verse 5 says, "Who are kept by the power of God through faith for salvation ready to be revealed in the last time."

Brother Mark said, "As a believer, eternal security gives you much comfort. You don't hold on to God, He holds on to you just like we hold on to our small children."

He referred to 1 John 1:8-9 and said, "Being a Christian doesn't make you sinless, but it should make you sin less and less. We all sin and there are things that make us want to sin. But after being saved, we don't want to sin anymore. Just because we don't want to sin, doesn't mean that we won't because it is still in our nature. It is like catching a cold once you are exposed to it. We live in a fallen world and are exposed to sin every day. Like a cold, we will catch it; it will make us miserable, we will pray, repent and get better."

1 John 1:9 says, "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

Brother Mark told us that some circumstances may cause us to reject our faith, become weak and have a sin problem, but we cannot have a judgmental attitude and throw stones. "Having that kind of attitude probably drives more people away from faith than the devil. There is no justification for having a judgmental attitude. "Judgmental Christian attitude is one thing that can turn people away from the church. Aren't you glad that God is the judge, not us? We all suffer life's circumstances but, if we are saved, we won't be separated from the love of God. God justifies, not us."

Brother Mark referred to Romans 8:31-19 and said, "Through all of our shortcomings, we still have Jesus for our advocate. Nothing can separate you from God if you are in His hand. If you are saved, you are sealed by the Spirit. God won't let you go. We won't have that spirit of doubt if we are saved."

Brother Mark talked about canning and listening for the lids to seal so the food is preserved and asked, "Have you been sealed for God?"

"Lord, I'm Coming Home" was the hymn of invitation, and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come and worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

A Lesson In The Blessin'

We were blessed to have several visitors join with us as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory was celebrating a birthday, and Skip and Debra McKenna were celebrating their anniversary. Prayers were requested for Angela Hamilton, John Adams, Tom Cone, Kim LeeMasters, Keith Peck and several in our community, as well as travel prayers.

Linda Abercrombie read Hebrews 13:5-6 and read a story about going through hard times. Our family, health, food, and life itself are precious gifts from God. During difficult times, the Lord is our helper in life. He is the heart of everyone's contentment that we get through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers as Susan Cory played "Rock of Ages" on the piano. Congregational hymns included "At The Cross" and "Love Lifted Me," led by Karen Gardner.

"A Lesson in the Blessin'" was the title of Sunday's message. Brother Mark Hall read 2 Kings 5:1-14 about Naaman being healed of leprosy. It is a story about going to God with things. Brother Mark asked, "Why can't we?"

Brother Mark compared Naaman to a man in 2019. "He was a good man. He was a good neighbor, friend, relative, employee. He didn't lie, cheat or steal and would help anyone anytime. But the good man doesn't feel a need to worship the Lord or need Him. He considers himself a self-made man. He is a good guy, but he is also good and lost. Because he is a good guy, he thinks he is okay and, as Christians, we might sometimes think the same thing. Being a good guy doesn't save him. Someone needs to love him enough to tell him there is a God in heaven that loves him."

Brother Mark compared the 2019 good guy to Naaman. "All of a sudden, he has a problem. His influence and affluence can't fix it. He has become a leper. He has a spot on him that itches badly. When he goes out with his armor on, no one sees the spot. But inside, he itches. When he takes the armor off, there are things inside that he knows that others don't. He knows he is a leper.

"We all have some kind of armor-accomplishment, beauty, property, possessions, influence and position. We all have something that itches and we can't scratch it. We all have some kind of leprosy. God uses it to show us that we can fix other things, but not ourself. When we get tired of itching, God is the only one who can stop the itch. The itch shows up different ways in different people. We all have something to scratch about.

"Too many times we put people like Naaman on the prayer list and they get the blessing -- they are healed, but there is a lesson in every blessing. Don't miss the lesson. People will get offended in any kind of ministry. They will come to you with a problem, but they don't want the truth. They just want you to tell them they are okay. Being truthful may not make you popular, but just telling them they are okay is not what they need. Naaman had another problem and that was his arrogance. Did he want to be healed or attention? Did he want the truth or attention? Naaman could see his leprosy, but he couldn't see his own arrogance. God fixed both of his problems. There was a lesson in the blessin'.

"God wants to fix our problems, but Naaman almost let his pride and feelings rob him of his blessing. How many Naamans do you know? Sometimes we forget we are mortal. We will all come to the end of our days. Naaman had a spot that he couldn't fix and needed God. Do you have something God needs to fix for you? Naaman needed to realize he needed God. We all do. None of us will get out of this world alive. We all may think at times we are invincible and then, like Naaman, a spot comes along and we need God to fix it. Sometimes there is a lesson in the blessin'. We want the blessing, but we need the lesson so that we may know."

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am." Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Religion on 12/05/2019