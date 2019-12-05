"And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof." Romans 13:11-14

It is a sad fact that the Day of the Lord -- that Day on which our Lord Jesus Christ returns to judge the living and the dead -- will come upon many unaware and asleep. Instead of being found awake and trusting in Christ Jesus, they will be found sleeping spiritually and continuing in unbelief and sin. That day will be for them a day of weeping and sorrow (Rev. 1:7; Mt. 25:1ff).

With that Day drawing ever closer, the Apostle Paul warns against living in sin and unbelief as though the Day of Judgment is far off. Should we continue in impenitence and sin -- living after the desires of our old sinful flesh -- God's Word warns us: "The wages of sin is death" (Rom. 6:23).

Indeed, God's Word tells us all that "it is high time to awake out of sleep ... The night is far spent, the day is at hand." We cannot honestly claim to be believers in the Lord Jesus if we neglect and reject His Word to us, refuse to repent of our evil ways and do not turn to Him in faith for the forgiveness of our sins and for acceptance into God's eternal kingdom.

And if we, as Christians, sow to our sinful flesh, we will "of the flesh reap corruption" (Gal. 6:8). Instead of being preserved and growing in the faith, we will suffer the loss of faith and forfeit the blessings Christ won for us by His atoning sacrifice. That's why God's Word calls upon us to put on the Lord Jesus Christ and make no provision for our flesh to fulfill its evil desires. We are urged to sow to the Spirit, that the Spirit might strengthen and preserve our faith and keep us in Christ Jesus unto life everlasting (Gal. 6:8).

God desires that we wake up from spiritual sleep and darkness and receive His gift. And, "the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord" (Rom. 6:23).

Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible.

