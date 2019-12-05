We were blessed to have several visitors join with us as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory was celebrating a birthday, and Skip and Debra McKenna were celebrating their anniversary. Prayers were requested for Angela Hamilton, John Adams, Tom Cone, Kim LeeMasters, Keith Peck and several in our community, as well as travel prayers.

Linda Abercrombie read Hebrews 13:5-6 and read a story about going through hard times. Our family, health, food, and life itself are precious gifts from God. During difficult times, the Lord is our helper in life. He is the heart of everyone's contentment that we get through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers as Susan Cory played "Rock of Ages" on the piano. Congregational hymns included "At The Cross" and "Love Lifted Me," led by Karen Gardner.

"A Lesson in the Blessin'" was the title of Sunday's message. Brother Mark Hall read 2 Kings 5:1-14 about Naaman being healed of leprosy. It is a story about going to God with things. Brother Mark asked, "Why can't we?"

Brother Mark compared Naaman to a man in 2019. "He was a good man. He was a good neighbor, friend, relative, employee. He didn't lie, cheat or steal and would help anyone anytime. But the good man doesn't feel a need to worship the Lord or need Him. He considers himself a self-made man. He is a good guy, but he is also good and lost. Because he is a good guy, he thinks he is okay and, as Christians, we might sometimes think the same thing. Being a good guy doesn't save him. Someone needs to love him enough to tell him there is a God in heaven that loves him."

Brother Mark compared the 2019 good guy to Naaman. "All of a sudden, he has a problem. His influence and affluence can't fix it. He has become a leper. He has a spot on him that itches badly. When he goes out with his armor on, no one sees the spot. But inside, he itches. When he takes the armor off, there are things inside that he knows that others don't. He knows he is a leper.

"We all have some kind of armor-accomplishment, beauty, property, possessions, influence and position. We all have something that itches and we can't scratch it. We all have some kind of leprosy. God uses it to show us that we can fix other things, but not ourself. When we get tired of itching, God is the only one who can stop the itch. The itch shows up different ways in different people. We all have something to scratch about.

"Too many times we put people like Naaman on the prayer list and they get the blessing -- they are healed, but there is a lesson in every blessing. Don't miss the lesson. People will get offended in any kind of ministry. They will come to you with a problem, but they don't want the truth. They just want you to tell them they are okay. Being truthful may not make you popular, but just telling them they are okay is not what they need. Naaman had another problem and that was his arrogance. Did he want to be healed or attention? Did he want the truth or attention? Naaman could see his leprosy, but he couldn't see his own arrogance. God fixed both of his problems. There was a lesson in the blessin'.

"God wants to fix our problems, but Naaman almost let his pride and feelings rob him of his blessing. How many Naamans do you know? Sometimes we forget we are mortal. We will all come to the end of our days. Naaman had a spot that he couldn't fix and needed God. Do you have something God needs to fix for you? Naaman needed to realize he needed God. We all do. None of us will get out of this world alive. We all may think at times we are invincible and then, like Naaman, a spot comes along and we need God to fix it. Sometimes there is a lesson in the blessin'. We want the blessing, but we need the lesson so that we may know."

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am." Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

