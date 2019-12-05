Betty 'Jean' Bishop

Feb. 28, 1923

Nov. 25, 2019

Betty "Jean" Bishop, 96, of Stella, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

She was born Feb. 28, 1923, in Decatur, Neb., the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Irene (Elliott) Carter. In 1941 she married Charles Newton, who died in 1943 during World War II. She later married Gordon Erlewine, who also preceded her in death. In June 1971, she married Vernon Bishop, who preceded her in death in August 1999. Others preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Gerald Carter.

Surviving are one son, Stephen Erlewine (Peggy) of Atlanta, Texas; one daughter, Diana Mitchell (Jim) of Noel; one sister, Phyllis Cowan of Texas; and five grandchildren.

She grew up in Decatur, where she graduated from high school. After high school, she attended a trade school and resided in Iowa until April 1961 when she moved to Missouri, working at Cardwell Memorial Hospital in Stella. In 1978, she worked at Freeman Hospital in Joplin for 10 years.

She was a member of Body Of Christ Church in Wheaton, Mo., where services were held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, under the direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Mo. Burial was at Macedonia Cemetery in Stella.

Floyd Fine Jr.

Nov. 21, 1924

Nov. 25, 2019

Floyd Fine Jr., 95, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born Nov. 21, 1924, in Noel to Floyd Fine Sr. and Phoebe Cecil (Hagerman) Fine. He was married on Aug. 19, 1988, to Barbara Fullerton in Joplin, Mo. He served in the U.S. Marines for 20 years. He worked for the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, Mo., for 20 years and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He attended the Noel United Methodist Church.

Survivors are his wife, Barbara Fine of the home; three children, Bill Fine, Stanley Fine and Beverly Fine, all of Noel; two step-children, David Piantek (Donna) of Connecticut and Julie Piantek-Piller of California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Noel, with Pastor Mark Kailbourn officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Connie Jean Paulson

Oct. 9, 1961

Nov. 29, 2019

Connie Jean Paulson, 58, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 9,1961, in Neosho, Mo., to Kenneth and Frances (Cooper) Sutton. On Sept. 14, 1985, she married Andy Paulson. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Sutton.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Sutton of Anderson; her husband, Andy Paulson of the home; her son, Dane Paulson and Felicia Rehfeldt of Anderson; one brother, Randy Sutton (Suzanne) of Anderson; and a sister, Cloetta Chism of Lanagan.

The family received friends on Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Joann Smith

Sept. 17, 1944

Nov. 24, 2019

Joann Smith, 75, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Sept. 17, 1944, in East Prairie, Mo., to George Patrick and Jennie Lou (Davis) Carrell. Her formative years were spent in Wardell, Mo. On March 25, 1961, she married Elmer Lee Smith. She worked several years at Emerson Electric in Rogers, Ark., living in Anderson, before retiring to Grove, Okla., in 1996, to enjoy life on the lake. She returned to Anderson in 2008 and enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, needlepoint projects and gardening. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Elmer Smith; five grandchildren; five brothers, Richard, James, George, Howard and Wayne; and three sisters, Ethel, Bethel and Ruth.

Survivors are three sons, Ernie Smith (Shelley) of Anderson, Gene Smith (Lori) of Grainola, Okla., and Raymond Smith (Jamie) of Shidler, Okla.; four daughters, Donna Parsons (Leslie) of Anderson, Shelia Gideon (Jimmy) of Miami, Okla., Debbie Gray also of Miami, and Margaret Wagner (John) of Goodman; 20 grandchildren; and a sister, Bessie Gosa of Eureka, Mo.

Funeral services were held graveside Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo., with Brother Bob Holloway officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Dale Taylor

April 10, 1950

Oct. 23, 2019

Larry Dale Taylor, 69, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born April 10, 1950, to Donnall R. and Rosa Lee (Plotner) Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Leroy Taylor.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn (West) Taylor; five children, Sheila Evans of Gentry, Ark., Brandon Taylor of Springdale, Ark., Tamara Taylor of Anderson, Justin Taylor of Keithville, La., and Melissa Dobbs of McKinney, Texas; several grandchildren; one brother, Richard Taylor; and three sisters, Donna Cook, Kaydena Sprague and Connie Newburn.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Econo Lodge Meeting Room located at 491 E. Highway 76 in Anderson.

