Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride in McDonald County, call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287; or to schedule a ride on the below routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287
Holidays: OATS Transit will be closed and most regular routes will not be running on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.Noel: Mondays, first and fifth Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays
Noel and Jane: Third and Fourth Tuesday
To Rogers, Ark.: First Wednesday
To Gravette, Ark.: Third Thursday afternoon
To Neosho: Second Tuesday
*Fares may apply
General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.
OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.Community on 12/05/2019
Print Headline: OATS Transit -- Schedule For McDonald County