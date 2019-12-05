Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride in McDonald County, call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287; or to schedule a ride on the below routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287

Holidays: OATS Transit will be closed and most regular routes will not be running on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.Noel: Mondays, first and fifth Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays

Noel and Jane: Third and Fourth Tuesday

To Rogers, Ark.: First Wednesday

To Gravette, Ark.: Third Thursday afternoon

To Neosho: Second Tuesday

*Fares may apply

General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

