Noel city officials are urging anyone interested in participating in the Dec. 14 holiday festivities to officially register at city hall.

New this year is a Mr. and Miss Noel Christmas Pageant for children. The 12:30 p.m. pageant will feature children, 2-4, dressed in clothing featuring the theme, "Christmas Around the World," said organizer Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

Organizers are planning the pageant and a vendor fair in addition to the Christmas parade that afternoon at 2.

City officials hope the added festivities will make for a fun community event for families.

Hopping said several people have reserved a spot online but still have to come to the city hall to physically fill out a form.

"We've had quite a few entries for the parade," she said. "It's been very positive. We've had a lot of feedback, and the feedback for the parade has been good."

Participation is free for the pageant, parade and vendor fair.

The vendor fair will kick-off that morning's festivities at 10, which will take place on the grassy knoll by Arvest.

Hopping hopes that vendors are encouraged to participate and sell goodies, such as hot chocolate and offer items great for holiday shopping.

Parade plans have organized quickly. The McDonald County High School Marching Band and the Junior ROTC already have committed to participate, she said.

A message from the North Pole has confirmed Santa's appearance on the fire truck at the end of the parade. Santa will be available for photos with children after the parade, she added.

All the events are free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in participating in the pageant, parade or vendor fair may contact the city hall in person, Hopping said. All forms should be submitted to city hall by Dec. 6.

General News on 12/05/2019