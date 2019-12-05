RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mary Lou Durbin (left) and Jack Allman, both of Noel, stamp Christmas cards at the Noel post office. Stamping is an 87-year-old tradition carried on by volunteers.

The 87-year-old Christmas stamping tradition at the Noel post office started strong this year, with 1,400 Christmas cards coming in the day after Thanksgiving.

Every year, volunteers sit in the lobby of the post office to stamp the custom-made holiday greetings from the Christmas City on thousands of Christmas cards that are dropped off or mailed to the post office.

Mary Lou Durbin of Noel was one of the volunteers at the post office on Monday. She has lived in Noel for 22 years, moving there when she retired to care for her dad. Before that, she lived in Louisiana and worked for the post office. This was her first time to participate in Christmas card stamping.

"I've delivered many a Christmas card, but I've never stamped one before," she said.

She said she became involved because her neighbor, Jack Allman, called and asked her to come with him because his wife, who normally goes, did not want to go. Durbin also noted she was supposed to have tried her hand at the stamping last year but got called away on other business.

She said she was surprised by how many cards there were Monday morning.

"He told me it was easy," she exclaimed.

Allman said he has been involved with the stamping for so many years he has forgotten how long it has been.

"I just enjoy doing it," he said. "The people that get them stamped appreciate it, and the people that get them appreciate it. It just makes you feel good."

He added, "It kind of keeps the town recognized."

He said the number of cards they had to stamp Monday morning was more than he remembered on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the first day of stamping.

"I love it," said Lynn Howerton, the officer in charge at the Noel post office. "I love to get cards myself and I love to send them. For me, it's a wonderful tradition. I'm a little sad that it's not as popular as it used to be. In just a few minutes people can go on social media and send out their Christmas greetings. It seems like, so far, it may have picked up a little. The first day we had 1,400, and we may have had more today. It's exciting to see that there's so many to start with."

The stamping tradition was started in 1932 by postmaster Edward T. Rousselot. Noel is the only town in the U.S. named after the French word for Christmas. The popularity of the Christmas postmark became widely known in the late 1940s when Kate Smith, a popular radio and television singer, learned of Noel and told the story on her broadcast. After that, Christmas cards started coming to Noel from all over the world.

Stamping starts on the day after Thanksgiving and goes until Christmas Eve every year.

