Noel City Council members are making inroads to improve their town.

Aldermen gave a go-ahead last week to spend $725 on a warranty deed and survey so a new park could be established.

Mayor Lewis Davis said a church is donating a piece of land, 120- by 150-feet, on Harmony Street. Davis said the land is great for a small playground.

City officials already have playground equipment which they can set up there. Davis asked council members to approve paying for a warranty deed and a survey for the land so officials can continue to move forward on the project.

In other improvements, Marshal Randy Wilson reported that a new roof had been put on the Marshal's Office. The office also has new equipment, thanks to a $4,515 highway safety grant, which paid for four new radios, four new body cameras and radar units. Four new portable breath tests also were included, Wilson said.

Davis said he is glad Wilson is "staying on top of the grants" which can prove beneficial for the department. Wilson reported that through Nov. 12, the office has logged 1,961 cases so far this year. He said officers recently have made 30 arrests, ranging from drugs to thefts to no driver's license.

Davis said the marshal's position recently became a four-year position. He said the notice was posted in the newspaper and the position is now a four-year term.

In other news, the street department is prepared to bring out snowflakes, lanterns, the star and other lights to decorate the city for the holiday season, said street superintendent Chris Craig.

The city has spent more than $1,000 on new lights.

The parade, set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, will highlight long-time Noel resident Jim Stauber as grand marshal, Davis said.

City officials also hope to secure the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train again for a return visit in the future, he said.

In addition to beautifying the town, Craig said he would like to move operations next door to the current office location because that building would be more secure.

The department has been plagued with thefts. Davis said he would like to have a meeting to discuss moving operations. Craig also asked city officials to consider relaunching a ball program for local youth. The ball program has not been operational, because the field floods often.

Recent work to help correct a flooding situation has not helped, Craig said. Kansas City Southern train officials have been in town, working on the railroad crossing on Main Street. Craig said he's frustrated because he hasn't corrected any problems.

In related news, registration for aldermen's positions starts Dec. 17, said city clerk Deby Hopping. Registration deadline is Jan. 21, she said. The election will be held in April.

