Teresa Carlin and Larry Carlin to Jennifer E. Wilson and Jacob A. Wilson. Sec. 7, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Leneva Hutchison, Phillip Ray Hutchison and Wanda Burgos to David Hutchison, Teresa Fourier, Phillip Ray Hutchison and Wanda Burgos. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 196. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary O'Brien to Donnie O'Brien and Tammy O'Brien. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna K. Underwood to Michael D. Harter. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 15, Lot 1 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Juanita H. Mullett and Leroy Mullett Jr. to Stephnoy L. Webb-Nicoletti, Andrew S. Nicoletti and Elmer David Webb. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary C. Jolin and Ernest W. Jolin to Henry Brothers Farms, LLC. Sec. 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandy Emmick and Thomas Edward Emmick to Thomas and Sons Homes, LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Victoria L. Sellers to Jeff Teed and Heather Teed. Meador's Addition. Blk. 5, Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Sacerdotal Order of the David Company to Rene Soulier and Gary Soulier. Hidden Acres. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Jane A. Landon and Carl L. Landon to Jean Mathis Trust. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Thompson Sub-division. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Theodore K. Myers and Diana L. Myers to Kimberly Adams and Joseph Adams. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Anglin Family Investments to Sherry L. Clymer and George C. Clymer. Hilltop Estates. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Janice C. Bartley, William Mosby and Lynn Ann Mosby to Donna Marenic. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Bailee C. Roughton and Tyler C. Roughton to Joan M. Briggs and Robert James Briggs. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. Lazy Acres. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Dixie Wilson to Jose Eduardo Mendez and Macaria Patrocinia Marul Reyes. Kirk S. Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 14 and Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

