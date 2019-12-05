Courtesy photo Hutch was found by a McDonald County neighbor in "the sticks in Pineville," said Huckleberry Rescue founder and president Bev Bartley. Hutch was apparently on his own and went without food for a great deal of time, Bartley said. A foster parent nursed him back to health. The nonprofit animal rescue organization is providing for his vet bill, worming, shots, rehabilitation and neutering. He will be available for adoption soon.

When Hutch was found in "the sticks in Pineville," the poor dog's ribs were sticking out.

Pictures of the severely malnourished dog prompted a groundswell of support for him. Many wondered who could mistreat a dog in such a terrible way.

The dog had gone without food for a long time, said Bev Bartley, I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue founder and president. When a lady discovered Hutch near her home, she was horrified. She contacted the rescue to get help.

At the veterinarian's office, it was discovered that Hutch had some strange wounds on his front legs. The vet said those wounds are commonplace with being kept in a small space for a long period of time, Bartley said.

His care began immediately. He began to eat, his pressure sores cleaned up nicely and a foster parent took good care of his well-being.

"He's done marvelously well. He's a sweetheart and shows no aggression," Bartley said. "It's amazing how you can turn it around with proper care. We may never know what he's had to go through."

Hutch will receive his shots and undergo a neutering procedure. He will be up for adoption soon, she added.

The dog is an example of the work performed by the nonprofit, I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, located in Pineville. The animal rehoming and rescue organization helps dogs and cats find new owners and serves all of McDonald County.

Bartley said the organization promotes spaying and neutering. With no animal control in McDonald County, Bartley said towns are heavy-pressed to find funds to help.

"We have tried to approach city halls, but there are not enough funds to pay for animal control," Bartley said.

The organization relies on donations to pay for vet bills, the number one priority for the group.

Establishments in Springdale, Ark., and Joplin offer low-cost operations, and I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue tries to funnel those potential pets there for neutering and spaying.

"It's cheaper, as an organization, to spay a female than to deal with a litter of puppies. We promote spaying and neutering."

Bartley encourages those with pets to microchip their furry friends.

Helping animals in the county is a never-ending process. Funds are constantly utilized for vet bills, food and other needs.

Current pets with needs include a puppy with a deformed tail and a dog with a broken leg, among others who have found their way to the rescue.

Donations can be utilized at any time, Bartley said. Anyone wanting to make a donation may visit the website at http://huckleberryrescue.com.

General News on 12/05/2019