Division I

The following cases were filed:

Stephen J. Gabriel vs. Sarah D. Gabriel. Dissolution.

Abdiqani Sharif vs. Sahra Sharif-Hamud. Dissolution.

Robert Cullers vs. Christina Cullers. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sasha M. Lett. Smoking in public elementary or secondary school or bus used for transport of students.

Angela Lynn Wilburn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hailey Janeth Mejia Deleon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephanie L. Buchanan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin A. Crabb. Smoking in public elementary or secondary school or bus used for transport of students.

Carl A. Buckner. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Anthony T. Deering. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jerry Lynn Hoover. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

The following cases were heard:

Bradley N. Gilmore vs. Hailey E. Nutting. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Emily R. Bowman. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Burton Hunter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Austin E. Richards. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Mandi D. Whitmore. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Samuel J. Bouvier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Francisco E. Lopez-Pulido. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Shelby L. Munday. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Synchrony Bank vs. Keith Titus. Contract/account (bulk).

Synchrony Bank vs. Joyce Walters. Contract/account (bulk).

Auston B. Reinke vs. Sheldon C. Weiser. Small claims over $100.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Christopher Mick et al. Unlawful detainer.

Marshall Long et al vs. John Webb et al. Quiet title.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Lindsey Carpenter. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Rebecca Ritter. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Shawnee Garcia. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Janie Clark. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Raven Jones. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Justin C. Shields. Non-support.

Kimberly Anna Carman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany Hope Harlin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dillan Eugene Bagby. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael Jackson. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Shauna P. Lopez. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Anthony Deering. DWI -- alcohol.

Jason F. Goodnight. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Chester L. Byrd. DWI -- alcohol, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Robert A. Wright II. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Tiffany L. D. Burnett. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Skylar Lee Turnball. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Jerry Hoover. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children.

Devin Wayne Gilmore. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Ronny Bill. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Servando A. Garcia. Assault.

Mikel D. Britton. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Devon Wolfe. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing.

Keihra D. Halcomb. Forgery.

Anthony L. Hires. Forgery.

John P. Luttrell. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jovanny A. Bonilla. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cach, LLC vs. Gavin Giese. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Auston B. Reinke vs. Sheldon C. Weiser. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC vs. Garry Billups. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Justin Hylton et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Stephanie N. Saffell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Rebecca Spencer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jessica A. Gonzales. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Khin Htoo. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

David Isaiha-Lhoy Codilla. Fish without a permit and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $29.

Rickey L. Marten. Failed to slow to reasonable speed for existing conditions or stop for yield sign. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Tyler M. Ori. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $289.50.

Shawn Wheeler. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Leslie E. Baker. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Tiffany L. D. Burnett. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Hufrano Hernandez-Marroquin. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Estefany Z. Maldonado. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Samantha McMillan. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

David Scott Sanders Jr. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $279.50.

Leah N. Selee. Theft/stealing and stopped/slowed speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle right/left when unsafe. Guilty plea. Fine of $415.

Felonies:

Armando Martinez. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

David E. Dumas. Domestic assault. Alford plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Robert Tyson Hice. Child molestation -- child less than 14 years old. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Richard W. Leach. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months shock incarceration, report ordered.

George Roberts. Steal wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe. Alford plea. Five years supervised probation.

Tina R. Sultzer. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

