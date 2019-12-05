This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 10

Kasey Lour, 26, Cherryvale, Kan., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Leah Nicole Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, stopped/decreased speed/turned from direct course/moved vehicle left/right when unsafe, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

George Wexy, 24, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit, DWI -- alcohol and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Nov. 11

Tyler Brown, 27, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Brydee Jean Violet Carrier, 39, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Tyler M. Ori, 25, Granby, theft/stealing and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Tayber James Richardson, 17, Noel, property damage, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building

Nov. 12

Cassie D. Cash, 30, no address given, contempt of court

Jay P. Mark Edgar 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jeffery Alan Howard, 36, Noel, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryan E. Huff, 31, no address given, contempt of court

Nov. 13

Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

William Wayne Fair, 40, Seligman, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, tampering with motor vehicle and DWI -- alcohol

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 27, Pineville, burglary, receiving stolen property, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Edward John Meerwald Jr., 65, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Dustin Shane Tygart, 34, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Nov. 14

David Gene Dalrymple Sr., 56, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and open container

Samantha Michelle McMillan, 20, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, theft/stealing and exceeded posted speed limit

Jeremy Pennington, no age given, Fayetteville, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Yosenlin Yesennia Perez-Luna, 25, Noel, forgery

Lonnie Roy Potter, 62, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended

Salazar Sanchez, 34, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

David Scott Sanders Jr., 32, Gravette, Ark., theft/stealing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and defective equipment

Mathew Woodard, 48, Broken Arrow, Okla., non-support

Nov. 16

Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, Noel, passing bad check

