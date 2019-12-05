After four interviews and lengthy deliberation, Southwest City's board of aldermen voted to hire Krystal Austen as the new city clerk at the Nov. 26 council meeting.

The council also reviewed and edited the proposed 2020 budgets for the fire department, the police department and the summer ball program. Temporary city clerk Lois Frye noted that some expenses were previously pulled from incorrect accounts, thus some budget lines may differ significantly from years previous.

Fire Chief Shane Clark noted that funds are allocated in the budget for previously agreed-upon repairs to the fire station. The council made one change to the proposed fire department budget, with the addition of the eDispatches emergency response system.

Police Chief Bud Gow pointed out that the salary line in the proposed police department budget does include estimated overtime. The council chose to remove $1,000 from office supplies and $500 from dues and subscriptions to redistribute into repairs and maintenance.

Clerk Frye noted that Aaron Maxville volunteered to serve as director of the summer ball program but said she budgeted $2,000 for contract labor to be safe. Alderman Joe Carpenter suggested a contingency fund for any surplus revenue in the budget.

After making a handful of changes, the council voted to approve the proposed budgets.

Departmental Reports

Mayor David Blake noted that clerk Frye needed clearance to sign payroll checks while Alderman Amber Killion undergoes surgery. The council assigned Frye as a temporary check signer.

Fire Chief Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to six medical calls and one propane truck roll-over, extinguished one vehicle fire and secured one traffic hazard as well as assisted with one mutual aid grassfire and one mutual aid structure fire. He noted that the Stewert Stevenson brush truck is in operation after more than a year.

Clark said repair cost for the radiator in Engine 1, a 1976 LeFrance, is estimated at $8,315 including labor. He said the fire department budget has sufficient funds to cover the cost. The council voted to approve repairs.

Clark also provided a quote of $1,147 for a 13-month subscription to eDispatches. He noted that, since starting the dispatch trial, more firefighters have been responding to scenes. The council voted to approve a subscription to eDispatches.

Clark also told the council that he is in the process of securing quotes on the cost of shipping a five-person Zodiak boat that was awarded to the department courtesy of a DOD grant. He said FedEx quoted $697.28 and he is waiting to hear from UPS. The council voted to approve proactive acceptance of the lowest shipping rate.

Police Chief Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued to two tickets, assisted with one lock-out, responded to one motor vehicle accident and assisted one agency.

Gow noted that a patrol vehicle needs rack and pinion repairs estimated at $460 including labor. The council voted to approve repairs.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been hanging holiday decorations in town and cleaning gravel around Honey Creek. Stand Watie Road has also been graveled to prevent mudholes. He said the water department repaired a leak in the water line that goes under Honey Creek and service has been restored.

Alderman Karen Wallgren asked if security cameras at Blankenship Park will be in service. Police Chief Gow said the cameras are installed, they just need to be connected to power.

Old Business

Linda Hathaway with CornerStone Insurance told the council she can't recommend a new medical insurance plan if it wants to retain the current rates. Daniel Nguyen with Nevont Benefit Advisors spoke with the council regarding life and medical insurance. Nguyen said he sought plans that would keep costs low for both the city and the employee. After collecting health surveys from employees, he suggested a plan with a 23% reduction in renewal costs, totaling approximately $1,000 per month for the city. He said it would have the same benefits, with a health reimbursement arrangement. The council voted to table the item until the next meeting.

New Business

Clerk Frye announced that there are two positions on the council that will be up for election in April -- the East Ward Alderman seat currently filled by Gloria Armstrong and the West Ward Alderman seat currently filled by Karen Wallgren.

In other business, the council:

• Paid bills in the amount of $17,107.93;

• Spoke with Mel Gilbert, project attorney, regarding his qualifications for the proposed water system improvement project.

