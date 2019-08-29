PINEVILLE -- Across Missouri, families scramble every school morning to get kids dressed, feed them breakfast and pack their lunches. The temptation may be to throw packaged snack foods into the lunchbox quickly so the kids won't miss the bus, but a healthy lunch is vital to a child's growing body and to his or her performance at school.

The Food Research and Action Center says, "School lunch is critical to student health and well-being, especially for low-income students, and ensures that students have the nutrition they need throughout the day to learn."

"According to the CDC, most kids eat as much as half of their daily calories at school," says health department administrator Paige Behm. "Whether a child eats lunch provided by the school, or brings a sack lunch, healthy food choices are important to lower obesity rates and improve health."

A healthy school lunch should include a variety from the five food groups and colorful fresh fruits and vegetables. Whole grain bread is healthier than white breads. Low-fat milk is recommended over 2% or whole milk. Unhealthy fats and salt should be limited.

Missouri's school food standards for a single school day include ½ to 1 cup each of fruits and vegetables, 1 to 2 ounces of meat (depending on the child's age), 1 to 2 ounces of grains of which at least half is whole grain (bread, pasta, rice), and 1 cup of low-fat milk. Salt should be limited, and saturated fat should make up no more than 10 percent of the child's daily calories.

"Parents can follow the same recommendations when packing a child's lunchbox," says Behm. "Pack a whole grain sandwich with 1 to 2 ounces of meat, fresh vegetables and a fruit, a box of low-fat milk and a small cheese square or dessert. Leave out the chips, snack crackers and twin dessert snack cakes."

A child may resist at first but will soon come to enjoy the taste of the healthy foods. He will feel healthier and perform better in school. To help children learn lifelong healthy eating habits, parents are encouraged to allow children to shop for healthy foods, taste unfamiliar foods, and pack their own lunches.

"Parents should encourage kids to throw more veggies into their lunchbox as they learn about healthy food choices and serving sizes," says Behm. "Healthy eating habits will last a lifetime."

Learn more at www.mcdonaldcountyhealth.com or by calling 417-223-7122.

General News on 08/29/2019