Mary Delores Brown Chrisman

Dec. 1, 1929

Aug. 23, 2019

Mary Delores Brown Chrisman will be laid to rest in the Noel cemetery along with her late husband Colonel (USAFR) Albert Edgar "Bert" Chrisman, at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. She died Aug. 23, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. She was born Dec. 1, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late William "Bill" and Grace Brown. She graduated from Noel High School in 1948.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Brown of Southwest City, Mo. and a sister, Margaret Brown Johnson of Grove, Okla.

She is survived by her three sons, David Chrisman (Cheryl) of Fort Worth, Texas, Jerry Chrisman (Susan) of Piedmont, Okla., and Andy Chrisman (Jackie) of Tulsa; sisters. Nancy Brown Wolff of Stotts City, Mo. and Carol Brown Walker of Springdale, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Larry Joe Murphy

April 7, 1949

Aug. 22, 2019

Larry Joe Murphy, 70, of Neosho, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., following a short illness.

He was born April 7, 1949, in Douthat, Okla., to Charles and Ruby (Pope) Murphy. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions and spending time with family and friends. He married Pamela Sue Winchester on June 5, 1971.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Bounds; five brothers, Lee Roy Murphy, Gilbert Murphy, Dennis Murphy, Delvin Murphy and Earl Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue; his son, Chad Murphy (Teresa); his daughter, Carrie Malone (Russell); three grandchildren; a sister, Judy Atkinson; and a brother, Tom Murphy.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Exciting Living Word Fellowship in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Haskell Martin officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lanagan Cemetery in Lanagan, Mo.

Darla Kaye Robertson

Nov. 29, 1971

Aug. 21, 2019

Darla Kaye Robertson, 47, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 29, 1971, in Springdale, Ark., to Dixie Lee (Conaway) and Russell Dean McKinney. She was raised in Rocky Comfort and attended McDonald County Schools until moving her junior year to Arkansas City, Kan., where she graduated in 1990. On Aug. 9, 1991, she married Clayton Robertson. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers with family. She enjoyed the crafts of painting and sewing as well and adored all things cows.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Dolly Conaway; paternal grandparents, Mitchell and Effie McKinney; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jean Merriman.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Clayton Robertson of the home; a son, Tyler Robertson (Victoria) of Goodman, Mo.; two grandchildren; her parents, Russell McKinney of Grove, Okla., and Dixie Finan (Bill) of Sarcoxie, Mo.; three sisters, Misty Firchau (Chad) of Diamondhead, Miss., Rebeca Madison (Hunter) of Wentworth, Mo., and Emma Hunter (Michael) of Cassville, Mo.; and step-brother, Dustin Finan of Stanton, Ky.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Jamey Cope officiating. Burial was in the Union Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House c/o the funeral home.

Dan Dean Stone

Dec. 10, 1954

Aug. 25, 2019

Dan Dean Stone, 64, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Pittsburg, Kan., to David Allen "Dude" and Vivian Delores "Blondie" (Gerold). He was raised in Parsons, Kan., and was a 1972 graduate of Parsons High School. In 1972 the family moved to Anderson, where Dan Stone Construction was founded later that same year. He worked construction and helped in the family business, Stone IGA, and owned several other businesses. On Aug. 9, 1974, he married Gloria Bemiss. He enjoyed old cars, woodworking, camping, visiting, and tending to the needs of his property.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Stone of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Weber (Jamey) of Anderson; three grandchildren; two brothers, Denny Stone (Janice) and Todd Stone (Tanya), all of Anderson; a sister, Kitty Kitterman (Bob) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; his stepfather, Bob Throneberry of Anderson; two stepsiblings, Kenny Throneberry of Chama, N.M., and Margaret Pacheco (Joe) of Anderson; and his mother-in-law, Hazel Cooper of Neosho, Mo.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the McDonald County Schools Foundation c/o the funeral home.

