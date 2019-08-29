Only a few members of the McDonald County Legacy Band showed up at a recent practice, but they made music just the same.

The McDonald County Legacy Band was founded in May 2018 by Graham Bunting, an IT tech for McDonald County Schools. He said, when he had the idea for the band, he sent out an email to all faculty members to see who was interested. His instrument is the trumpet.

"I used to play. I took it back up again but had no one to play with," he said. "I thought there might be a lot of people with an instrument in the closet. Some of us haven't played for 30 years."

He said the group, which has 10 members, played at Pineville Elementary School for an art show and at the Pineville Square for the opening of the museum this year.

They meet every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center. Anyone who is interested in joining the group may attend one of the meetings or contact the group through its Facebook page, MC Legacy Band.

Alena Maertens, a teacher at Pineville Elementary, was among those present at the recent practice. She plays the clarinet. She learned to play in sixth grade and played all through high school and into her freshman year of college, she said.

When she found out about the group, she said, "I was excited but hesitant because I live in Arkansas. Marsi (Anderson) drug me to a practice, and I've been here ever since."

She added, "I've always loved music, so it's nice to get to play again. It's also very relaxing. We have fun. We joke around."

Maertens said the group has a new book with eight to 10 pieces they are working on.

Stephana Wilkerson teaches music at Southwest City. She plays saxophone and has been a part of the band since its beginning. She has played saxophone since she was in the fifth grade and has her bachelor's and master's degrees in music.

"I enjoy being able to play challenging music that I'm not able to teach at school with younger groups," she said. "It's fun to play with adults. I enjoy being around adults and playing music."

The group's pianist, Jack Rickett, works for McDonald County Telephone. He has been a member of the band for less than a year. He said Marsi and Dusty Anderson told him about it. He has been playing the piano since he was eight or nine, he said.

"I absolutely love it," he said of the band.

Casey Ayers of Pineville was a visitor at the recent practice. He said Rickett told him about the band and he decided to check it out. He observed for a few minutes before getting out his saxophone and joining in.

Bunting said they originally tried big band selections but, because they ended up with only 10 members, they decided to go with a book of Dixieland songs instead.

