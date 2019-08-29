"Access to clean, safe drinking water and reliable, modern wastewater treatment is a necessity to every community whether large or small," said U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri state director Jeff Case.

On March 8, the USDA awarded the city of Lanagan with a SEARCH grant of $30,000 for the development of a funding application for extensive drinking water system upgrades. The Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households grant helps very small, financially distressed rural communities with proposed water and waste disposal projects. The city of Lanagan engaged Gredell Engineering Resources Inc. to perform engineering analyses and preliminary design in preparation of a water quality improvements engineering study and report.

Gredell Engineering also assisted the city of Lanagan with placement on the current Missouri Department of Natural Resources' State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan for Phase 1 of the water upgrades project. A $300,000 SRF grant will be paired with a $100,000 small borrower loan and $500,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant program.

Phase 1 will include the addition of water treatment, rehabilitation of Well No. 2, and replacement of valves and hydrants. Phase 2 is projected to include replacement of the water tank, water mains and meters, and rehabilitation of Well No. 3 and the booster pump station. Additional grant and loan funding is anticipated for Phase 2 of the water upgrades.

The funding agencies and Gredell Engineering said they are pleased to partner with the city of Lanagan to provide safe and reliable water infrastructure to enhance the community's health, safety and economic vitality.

