RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The 2019 McDonald County High School girls' golf team. Front row, left to right: Anna Mead, Lily Allman and Alexia Estrada. Back row: Jolie Stipp, Fayth Ogden, Lundyn Trudeau and Kyla Moore.

The McDonald County High School girls golf team will look to build on its success it achieved last year in the first year of the program at MCHS.

McDonald County brings back all but one from its 2018 team including Lily Allman, who qualified for state where she ended up tied for 40th place.

McDonald County High School Girls Golf Roster 2019 Name^Grade Alexia Estrada^12 Lily Allman^11 Anna Mead^11 Lundyn Trudeau^10 Jolie Stipp^10 Kyla Moore^9 Fayth Ogden^9

2019 Lady Mustangs Golf Schedule Date^Opponent^Level^Time Sept. 3^at Springfield Catholic Tourn.^Varsity/JV^TBA Sept. 5^at Nevada/Stockton^Varsity/JV^3:30 p.m. Sept. 9^at Webb City Lady Cards Invite^Varsity^8:30 a.m. Sept. 10^at Marshfield^Varsity/JV^TBA Sept. 13^at Joplin Lady Eagle Invite^Varsity/JV^8:30 a.m. Sept. 16^at Carthage Tourn.^Varsity/JV^9 a.m. Sept. 17^at Cassville^Varsity/JV^3:30 p.m. Sept. 19^at Webb City^Varsity/JV^3:30 p.m. Oct. 1^at Conference Tourn.-Carthage GC^Varsity^9 a.m. Oct. 3^at Nevada Dual^Varsity/JV^3:30 p.m. Oct. 7^at District Tournament^Varsity/JV^TBA

The major change in the program is at coach where Darryl Harbaugh will replace Kyle Fields.

"I am eager to build on what Coach Fields got started," Harbaugh said. "We have a good group of young golfers and Lily is obviously one of the better players in the area. Our goal is to bet better every day by competing with and against each other to be the best we can be for the team."

Joining Allman from last year are Alexia Estrada, Anna Mead, Lundyn Trudea and Jolie Stipp.

"Lily's short game is how she scores so well," Harbaugh said. "Her putting and chipping are exceptional. She is accurate off the tee and is getting longer. The rest of the girls are getting better and the potential is there to be pretty good. Alexia is showing lots of progress and made great strides this summer. Lundyn improved over the summer and I am looking for good things from her this fall. Summer golf was good for Jolie. She is making progress. Anna had a tough summer, but she is working hard now and will catch up."

Newcomers to the team are freshmen Kyla Moore and Fayth Ogden, both who have limited experience to start the season.

Allman who won her second tournament of the season last year at Marshfield went on to place third at districts and sixth at sectionals.

"Our goal is to place and win some tournaments as a team," Harbaugh said. "The ultimate goal is to qualify for sectionals and state. I think we can make a lot of strides this year as a team."

McDonald County opens its season at the Springfield Catholic Girls' Golf Tournament on Sept. 3. The Big 8 Conference Girls' Golf Tournament is set for Oct. 1 followed by districts on Oct. 7.

