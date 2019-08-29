PHOTO SUBMITTED Cheryl Franklin (left) is pictured with Joel Salatin, famous farmer, author, speaker and father of the pastured poultry, pastured pig movement. Franklin says Salatin's Polyface Farm methods were part of her inspiration for organizing the Ozarks Homesteading Expo.

When Cheryl Franklin moved to McDonald County 40 years ago, she learned homesteading from the local people. Now she is leading the way for others with the Ozarks Homesteading Expo, set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho.

The event is an opportunity for sharing knowledge about sustainable farming.

Franklin worked for the Grove Sun in Oklahoma when she first moved to McDonald County and then went to work for BigNickel for 25 years. For the last 10 years, she was the publisher of the Grove Sun, Miami News-Record, Delaware County Journal and a couple of newspapers in Kansas. During all her corporate years, her family had a small homestead in Beeman Hollow with dairy goats, heritage hogs, chickens, turkeys, gardening and more. She got laid off in September 2018 and took the opportunity to pursue her passion for homesteading by organizing this event.

She said she was originally just going to have some blacksmiths and a few skills on display, but the event grew. Now she has speakers and demonstrators coming from all over the country. People like Uncle Mud, who goes all over the country making earthen structures like pizza ovens, and Carl Blake of American Hotbox, who has appeared on "Bizarre Foods" and "National Geographic." He will demonstrate how to prepare a hog for roasting.

Ozarks Homesteading Expo is partnering with Crowder College's Missouri Alternative and Renewable Energy Technology Center to demonstrate wind and solar applications for homesteaders. Franklin said Crowder has had the program for 40 years; and Art Boyt, who founded the program, will speak and demonstrate, as well as Andrew Poor, who will promote the program with his students.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture will be onsite.

Franklin said demonstrations will include everything from how to milk a dairy goat to rendering lard and making lye soap with it.

Paul Munsen of Sun Ovens will demonstrate how to cook with the sun.

There will be a demonstration on how to humanely and respectfully de-feather and process a chicken.

Hourglass Films will show the film "Sustainable" at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Missouri Master Beekeepers and Southwest Missouri Beekeepers will present Beekeeping 101.

There will be a presentation on mushroom foraging.

Franklin said there will be "vendors that you won't see anywhere else." Vendors will be selling baby chicks, healthy living supplies, composting toilets and more. Mother Earth News, which Franklin said is an important resource for homesteading, will have a bookstore. Vendors are coming from Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Arkansas. There will also be food trucks.

"A lot of people have become aware of elderberries and their benefits," Franklin said. She said Terry Dunham of River Hills Harvest will speak on growing elderberries.

Dave Boyt will demonstrate portable sawmilling, chainsaw safety and ham radios, she said. There will also be a demonstration on making barn quilts.

Jamie Haase of McDonald County will demonstrate making soap.

Maresa Clontz, a McDonald County native, will demonstrate dairy goat milking.

A lady who makes essential oils from plants will be making them onsite.

There will also be information on herbal remedies, ancient grains, real food and natural livestock care.

Franklin said she taught 4-H in McDonald County for 25 years. She used to teach pioneer camps to kids. She taught spinning, baking, soap making, grinding wheat, making butter, quilt making, etc.

"This is just the adult version of that," she said. "All this stuff is stuff I love to do. I feel it's important for people to know where their food comes from and how to be responsible farmers and how to be responsible with our water and soil.

"I think it's perfect timing for this because people have become more aware of some of these things, that we're just going too fast. A lot of people want to slow down and live a simple life. People have seen fallout from unhealthy eating and being irresponsible with resources."

She added the event is a chance to be together with like-minded people.

"I think the Ozarks is just the ideal place to showcase this stuff because so many people in the Ozarks have been living this way for many, many years and we don't want to lose these things to modern, commercial processes. If people are interested in off-grid lifestyle or just want to learn to have a few chickens in their back yard, this will be the place to be because it will have the whole spectrum."

Admission to the expo is $5.

For more information on the Ozarks Homesteading Expo, visit www.ozarkshomesteading.com.

