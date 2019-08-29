Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Keith William Wiltgen. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sena Nicole Culotta. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ian Raine Barnard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Aaron A. Peters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Darik Wayne Whitehill. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

Tiffany Land vs. Charles N. Land. Judgment of dissolution.

Joseph E. Sanders vs. Corrine R. Hardy. Judgment of dissolution.

Randall A. Edwards vs. Lori A. Lewis. Judgment of dissolution.

Richard D. Guerra vs. Stacy D. Guerra. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Aaron A. Peters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jennifer Lynn Washam. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Timothy Lane Woodard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Norman L. Yeargain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Tevin R. Clark. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Juana I. Barrientos. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Dusty J. Schureman. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Abigail G. Schureman. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Thomas J. Benedict. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Joseph Lee Barnes. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Blaze M. Grimes-Waldron. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Paulino Suldan. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Nathan Hadley. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Carter M. Prewitt. Fish without permit for non-resident.

James A. Galloway. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Patrick W. Qualls. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Leon Wilson. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Teddy Sanchez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Mark W. Hardy. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Michael B. Gosnell. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Fortino O. Salazar. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Ronnie W. Delk. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jason D. Adams. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Clara G. Rayes. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Matthew B. Nelson. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Johnny C. Stout. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kenneth L. Smith. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Francisco J. Loa. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jose A. Rico-Rogers. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Martin Tax Eko. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Blaine M. Fross. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Eric M. Klusman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Mitchell W. Sloan. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerod L. Gibson. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Lee Sparks. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Milagro N. Bautista Salis. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Richie Aikam. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Steven Joseph Vantine. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Ashley R. Bertrand. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Solomon Spens. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Tayven M. Glasgow. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Luis Fernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Daniel Wayne Kroll. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michelle Lee Ubben. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher X. Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jameson Francis Morg Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felicia Marie Brown. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Twyla Dawn Sawyer. Abandon motor vehicle/trailer.

Pamela Lynette Steed. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Tara Jean Headley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Latricia Dawn Sharp. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roberto Javier Carballo Gomez. Exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Haley Lynn Brouillette. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Darik Wayne Whitehill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roy Leon Bumstead Jr. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Juan A. Interiano Herrara. Possess black bass of illegal length.

William A. Doutt. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Darlynn Jose. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Rex E. Swanda. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Cynthia S. Camp. Property damage and assault.

The following cases were heard:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Robin C. Abreo. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Christopher L. Crosby et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospitals vs. Lori Hornor et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Alfredo Marcus. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Lloyd Shaffer. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Lisa Marie Abernathy. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Barney Randolph Ballard. Operate as inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Randall L. Blanks. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Sandra L. Christian. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Melissa C. Costa. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Julianne Nicole Fanning. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Luis Fernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Rekenson A. Gallen. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle in Missouri when Missouri resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $240.

Jerod L. Gibson. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jennifer Howard. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Dale S. Lewis. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Adrian M. Maciel. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

George Allan Martin. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Chad Everett Reeves. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Mark E. Tillman. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Norman Yeargain. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $306.

Felonies:

Nick M. Dick. Forgery and assault. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Joseph M. Owens. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Eric D. Pedigo. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

