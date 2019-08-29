RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2019 McDonald County High School volleyball team. From left to right: Kelli Brennand, Adyson Sanny, Ember Killion and Grace Poland.

After winning just a combined three matches the past two years, the outlook for the 2019 McDonald County High School volleyball team is much brighter.

The Lady Mustangs have four returning starters back, along with three more returning lettermen, giving second-year coach Logan Grab a solid nucleus of players who learned her system and expectations last season.

McDonald County High School Volleyball Roster 2019 Varsity Name^Grade^Position Grace Poland^12^DS Kelli Brennand^12^OH Ember Killion^12^OH Adyson Sanny ^12^ OH Kaycee Factor^11^L Mollie Milleson^11^OH Sydnie Sanny^11^ MH Erin Cooper^11^S Katelyn Ferdig^11^OH Shye Hardin^11^MH JV Jaimie Malone^11^DS Rylee Bradley^11^OH Kirklyn Kasischke^10^S/OH Abby Wiseman^10^S/OH Sosha Howard^10^OH Moo Say^10^DS Lana Yang^10^L Jada Alfaro^10^MH Kloe Myers^10^MH Martha Izazaga^10^OH Alexes Gidcumb^10^OH

2019 Lady Mustangs Volleyball Schedule Date^Opponent^Level^Time Aug. 27^Preseason Scrimmage^Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 3^Carthage^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 5^Diamond^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 10^Joplin^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 12^at Webb City^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 14^at Pea Ridge Fresh. Tourn.^9th^TBA Sept. 19^at Carl Junction^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 21^at Joplin Fresh. Tourn.^9th^TBA Sept. 21^at Marshfield JV Tourn.^JV^TBA Sept. 23^Neosho^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Sept. 26^at College Heights^Varsity/JV^6 p.m. Sept.28^at Carl Junction Classic^Varsity^TBA Sept. 28^at Cassville Fresh. Tourn.^9th^TBA Oct. 1^Monet^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 3^Lamar^JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 5^at Mt. Vernon Tourn.^Varsity/JV^TBA Oct. 8^at East Newton^Varsity/JV^5 p.m. Oct. 10^at Cassville^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 14^Gravette (Ark.)^JV/Varsity^5:30 p.m. Oct. 17^Seneca^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 19^at Pierce City JV Tourn.^JV^TBA Oct. 19^Mustang Classic^Varsity^TBA Oct. 22^at Nevada^9th/JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 24^Big 8 Crossover^JV/Varsity^5 p.m. Oct. 28-31^Districts^Varsity^TBA

"I am excited about the year, but staying focused on the job at hand," Grab said. "I want the girls to always be proud of the work they have done, but to keep pushing themselves to want more to get to that next level because they are very capable of it. They're athletic and strong and with the work they have put in this summer, I think it is going to make a difference."

Grab said in June the team got together on Fridays, but that some of the players took it upon themselves to be working much more than that. In July, the team held youth camp in addition to be in the gym every week.

"Every single varsity player with the exception of two -- one due to an injury and one due to playing basketball -- played volleyball this summer on a traveling team," Grab said. "That hasn't happened in a long time. There is a high level of commitment with this group and we see that translating to our younger kids. They want to be part of the program."

Seniors Adyson Sanny and Kelli Brennand teamed along with juniors Kaycee Factor and Katelyn Ferdig to give McDonald County a lot of experience on the floor.

"Kaycee is back at libero for her third year," Grab said. "She continues to improve. She is gritty and brings good energy to the court.

"Adyson has really come on when it comes to hitting. She is hitting on the outside for us this year. It's been really nice to see her confidence grow over the last year because at the beginning of last year she wasn't quite as confident, but was starting to get there. She has just been a lot of fun to watch.

"Katelyn is incredibly athletic. She plays all the way around and is a very good front row player and strong on the back row. She was our most consistent server last year. She has also come on with her hitting.

"Kelli is solid -- she hustles all the time -- and is someone we can rely on to be consistent as a server. She just loves volleyball so much and plays with such energy, she brings a sense of leadership."

Returning lettermen include Ember Killion, Grace Poland and Mollie Milleson.

Grab said Brennand and Killion will be sharing a position, as will Sanny and Poland.

"Ember has always had a lot of natural athleticism, but unfortunately I think some of her injuries have kind of taken a toll," Grab said. "But she has never given up and continues to work very, very hard to get back where she was. We have been very proud of her for that.

"Grace is quick and will play the back row for Adyson. Along with Kaycee, she gives us two really strong back row players. She played in junior high and then took several years off. She came back last year, but that is a really big piece of pie to bite off."

Grab said Milleson will compete with varsity newcomers Sydney Sanny and Shye Hardin as the middle hitter.

Another newcomer is Erin Cooper who is slotted to start as the team's setter.

"Erin will be our only setter," Grab said. "We transitioned last year to using just one setter. She has done really well with this role. She is incredibly fast. I can attribute a lot of that to her being a multi-sport athlete. She has really honed in on her technique and keeps getting better."

Grab said the Lady Mustangs must play hard on every point to be successful.

"We have to be consistent," Grab said. "We have seen a lot of highs and lows in the past. We need to be more consistent and play with grit. We have to keep our nose to the grindstone. We have a lot of tough competition and we can be competitive, but we have to be that team that outlasts our opponents."

McDonald County opens the season with a three-match home stand, the first being against Carthage on Sept. 3. Diamond is at MCHS on Sept. 5 while Joplin comes to town on Sept. 10. The Lady Mustangs first road trip is to Webb City on Sept. 12.

