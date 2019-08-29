Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- Aug. 30

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday, Aug. 30. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with music by Ray and The Country Boys. There is a cover charge of $6 for the dance. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for more information.

Grove All-School Reunion -- Aug. 31

Grove All-School Reunion marks the 50-year reunion this year -- for the Class of 1969 -- to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Mid-School cafeteria in Grove, Okla. All Grove alumni are welcome. For additional information, contact Linda Gabriel at 918-253-1114 (text if possible) or mail at 32250 S. 620 Road, Grove, OK 74344.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Sept. 16

The 33rd 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Foursomes, twosomes and individual players are encouraged to register. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Tournament registration is open through Monday, Sept. 16.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All Seniors are welcome.

Other scheduled activities:

Thursday, Sept. 5 -- A foot clinic is scheduled. Call for an appointment time.

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Bingo is scheduled at 5 p.m. Donations would be appreciated.

For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community on 08/29/2019