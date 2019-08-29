This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 9
Tiffany Ann Jones, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
William Warren Smith, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., receiving stolen property, forgery, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Travis Phillip Thompson, 37, Seligman, Mo., out-of-state fugitive
Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, burglary
Aug. 10
Sarah Bartley, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content and failed to drive within single lane
Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Christopher Hartley, 47, Noel, unlawful use of weapon
Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, excessive blood alcohol content, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and open container
Misty Dawn Sawin, 36, Noel, receiving stolen property, forgery and gave false information to officer
Terra Faith Smith, 40, Noel, burglary, theft/stealing and forgery
Aug. 11
Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Randy Leon Potarf, 36, Neosho, disorderly conduct
Aug. 12
Eric Brendon Benton, 34, Noel, resisting/interfering with arrest
Austin Steven Francisco, 27, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, making false report, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Cameron Scot Ledford, 34, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- alcohol
Dudley Robonei, 27, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 13
Rebecca Lynn Sherry, 36, Fayetteville, Ark., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler M. Ori, 24, Granby, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
John Clyde Lingo, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault and property damage
Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
David Dean Bice, 38, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Aug. 14
Ernest Lloyd Carter, 58, Goodman, public intoxication
Linda O'Brien, 72, Neosho, passing bad check
Aug. 15
Cody D. Buzzard, 25, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Allen Lynn McCullar, 53, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 27, Mindenminor, Mo., DWI -- drug intoxication
Aug. 16
Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Goodman, peace disturbance
Garrett W. Jones, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Joseph Flavin, 31, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
George Alan Martin, 39, Neosho, littering and shoplifting
Linda Laine Pennington, 54, Noel, theft/stealing
Iroichy Weirlanght Rodriguez, 36, Noel, DWI -- alcohol, cable TV theft and gave false information to officer
Aug. 17
Leonard Eliam, 36, Anderson, domestic assault
Jacob Donald Meadors, 36, Anderson, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Antonio Rosales, no age given, Tulsa, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibilityGeneral News on 08/29/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report