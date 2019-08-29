This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given a notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 9

Tiffany Ann Jones, 35, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

Candi Dawn Sherwood, 41, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

William Warren Smith, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Melissa Joy Marie Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., receiving stolen property, forgery, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Travis Phillip Thompson, 37, Seligman, Mo., out-of-state fugitive

Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, burglary

Aug. 10

Sarah Bartley, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., excessive blood alcohol content and failed to drive within single lane

Jose Manuel Garza Jr., 34, Noel, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Christopher Hartley, 47, Noel, unlawful use of weapon

Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, excessive blood alcohol content, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and open container

Misty Dawn Sawin, 36, Noel, receiving stolen property, forgery and gave false information to officer

Terra Faith Smith, 40, Noel, burglary, theft/stealing and forgery

Aug. 11

Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Randy Leon Potarf, 36, Neosho, disorderly conduct

Aug. 12

Eric Brendon Benton, 34, Noel, resisting/interfering with arrest

Austin Steven Francisco, 27, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, making false report, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Cameron Scot Ledford, 34, Kansas City, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- alcohol

Dudley Robonei, 27, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 13

Rebecca Lynn Sherry, 36, Fayetteville, Ark., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler M. Ori, 24, Granby, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

John Clyde Lingo, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault and property damage

Joseph Derek Cramer, 31, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

David Dean Bice, 38, Noel, tampering with motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Aug. 14

Ernest Lloyd Carter, 58, Goodman, public intoxication

Linda O'Brien, 72, Neosho, passing bad check

Aug. 15

Cody D. Buzzard, 25, Jay, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Allen Lynn McCullar, 53, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 27, Mindenminor, Mo., DWI -- drug intoxication

Aug. 16

Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Goodman, peace disturbance

Garrett W. Jones, 29, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Joseph Flavin, 31, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

George Alan Martin, 39, Neosho, littering and shoplifting

Linda Laine Pennington, 54, Noel, theft/stealing

Iroichy Weirlanght Rodriguez, 36, Noel, DWI -- alcohol, cable TV theft and gave false information to officer

Aug. 17

Leonard Eliam, 36, Anderson, domestic assault

Jacob Donald Meadors, 36, Anderson, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Antonio Rosales, no age given, Tulsa, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

