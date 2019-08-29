The Anderson City Council voted to set the 2019 property tax rate at .614 during the Aug. 20 meeting. Mayor John Sellers noted this is the same rate established in 2018. He explained that the actual tax rates are set by the state auditor, using a very complicated formula that considers factors such as inflation and the cost of living.

The formula also considers the assessed valuation of properties in the city, which is determined by the county assessor. This year, the valuation of all property in Anderson increased by $777,020. Sellers calculated that those who own a home with a market value of $50,000 would owe property taxes of $58.33.

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club updated the council on upcoming events in town. He said the homecoming parade will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11. As per usual, vendors will line Main Street, the parade will travel from east to west and conclude at Town Hole with a pep rally and bonfire.

Schutten asked if the Main Street bridge is safe for parade traffic, and Mayor Sellers assured him the bridge is sound.

Schutten reported that local volunteers have stepped up and offered to help design and build a new pavilion at Town Hole. He asked if the council would authorize the collection of material and labor donations. The council approved. Schutten also inquired about increased electric service at the park to accommodate more vendors during festivals.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels reported the patrol vehicle that was damaged during a pursuit is back in service. He also noted that the air conditioning in the K-9 patrol unit has been repaired at a cost of $270. Daniels said Newton County has expressed interest in utilizing K-9 Samson and his handler, David Willett, quarterly to search the high school for illicit substances. Daniels said that Newton County doesn't have a K-9 unit. The county would compensate Willett time-and-a-half pay as well as fuel costs. The council agreed to loan Samson and Willett to Newton County as needed.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott was not present but the council reviewed his report. The department responded to 53 calls for service in the month of July. Mayor Sellers took a moment to appreciate the volunteer firefighters for their assistance earlier this year during flash flooding.

"Those guys are out in the heat and humidity, directing traffic, barricading streets, and searching up and down the river for a missing person," Sellers said. "They sacrifice a lot of their personal time for the city."

Sellers suggested distributing a bonus to those that stepped up to help during the flood. The council approved a $100 bonus to each firefighter that participated. Police Chief Daniels testified to the fire department's integral efforts.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported repairing 12 water leaks and installing 600 feet of new water line along Highway 76 since the last meeting.

"We keep plugging away at it," he said.

Shoemaker asked council members to consider hiring an additional employee but said he would wait to hear their decision until they've had time to review the budget following unexpected costs brought on by the flooding.

Shoemaker also noted that the Main Street bridge is open again.

Mayor Sellers relayed a complaint he received about rusty water at a residence. Sellers said the individual is a single mother who has had clothing ruined in the wash as a result of the water quality. She provided photos of the damage, an itemized list of the clothing articles, along with the costs, and requested $273 in compensation.

Sellers asked Shoemaker how long it would be before the department was able to replace the line at the residence, and Shoemaker estimated two to three weeks.

After some discussion, the council agreed to credit the account $273 as well as two months of billing. Alderman Don Hines asked that Shoemaker conduct a water quality test inside and outside of the residence after the line is replaced.

Sellers noted that the rusty water is no fault of Shoemaker's because the pipe was likely installed in the 1960s.

In other business, the council:

• Approved minutes from a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. Agenda items included authorizing Shoemaker to proceed with efforts to open Main Street bridge and the hiring of Anderson Engineering;

• Paid $2,000 towards an internal loan;

• Scheduled a public hearing regarding a water rate study, for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Mayor Sellers said he would like to increase the base water rate as little as possible, so as not to affect those on fixed incomes;

• Renewed the city's line-of-credit with Arvest (Alderman Gene Cantrell voted against the motion).

