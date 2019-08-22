McDonald County residents shared their opinions on the future field house at a public forum held Tuesday night at the performing arts center.

Residents were encouraged to write down their thoughts on large pieces of paper posted on the windows of the lobby of the center. Questions were posted above the large pieces of paper. One question asked, "What are your hopes and dreams for the athletics program? What improvements and additions would you like to see?"

Answers included:

"A facility that can be used for weights, band, soccer, softball, baseball, football, cheerleading, ROTC, archery, wrestling, dance team, track, cross country, golf."

"Locker room facilities, weight room."

"New/better seating and coaches box and concessions."

"Overwhelming. I understand the overall picture, but we need more specifics on the field house we thought we were getting. We have wasted a whole year."

Another question asked about the school district's existing facilities -- which ones work well and which could work better.

Residents commented:

"Love new turf/track."

"Weight room needs to be improved."

"This facility needs to benefit all students."

"Pineville and Southwest City FEMA/gymnasium shelters."

"Better seating at football and baseball."

"Concession stand upgrade."

"More lockers for athletes."

"Bathrooms, washing and dryers for uniforms."

"We need to fix all our existing schools/classrooms before we do any more sport complex plans. Fix and update and add classrooms where needed."

On display at the forum were three possibilities for a 30-year master plan. All three included a field house and a new district office. Option A included a future new business building and ROTC building with the existing business building being repurposed. Options B and C included campus expansions.

