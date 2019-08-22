Audrey Hubler has a passion for helping people of all ages -- from babies to mature adults. The family nurse practitioner and mother of six children recently joined Ozarks Community Hospital's Southwest City Community Clinic and is seeing patients Monday through Friday.

Before becoming a family nurse practitioner, Hubler worked more than 15 years as an emergency room nurse and has extensive experience in treating a variety of illnesses and injuries. She is utilizing what she experienced in those situations to provide personal care to her patients at the clinic.

"While working in the emergency room, I saw the need for more primary care providers and wanted to be someone who could make a difference on a daily basis, not just when a patient was in crisis," Hubler said. "I love serving this community and enjoy caring for the people of McDonald County."

Hubler is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, the International Association of Forensic Nurses, and is a graduate of Chamberlain University.

She works with Dr. Robert David Hill, who has been serving the healthcare needs in McDonald County for 39 years. He serves as the medical director for five OCH clinics in the county -- located in Anderson, Goodman, Pineville, Noel and Southwest City -- as well as the McDonald County Health Department.

Southwest City clinic manager Lori Buchele said Hubler is a great addition to McDonald County. "She has made an immediate impact in our community," Buchele said. "She genuinely cares for her patients and provides them exceptional care."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the OCH Southwest City Clinic at 417-762-3287.

