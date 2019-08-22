Cindy Marie Cory

April 27, 1959

Aug. 17, 2019

Cindy Marie Cory, 60, of Grove, Okla., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence in Grove with her family by her side.

She was born April 27, 1959, in Neosho, Mo., to Tony Lee Blecha and Lois Marion Rose. She was the manager and co-owner of the Filling Station in Southwest City, Mo., for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, working puzzles, watching wildlife and birds, yard work, watering her flowers and getting her nails done every week.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tony Lee Blecha; and a brother, Andy Lee Blecha.

Survivors include her mother, Lois Marion Smith of Grove; her son, Clayton Dean Cory of Southwest City; two sisters, Linda Anderson of Noel, Mo., and Tonja Blecha of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and one grandchild.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Southwest City Cemetery with Pastor Rob Grimm officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City was in charge of arrangements.

Loretta E. McGaugh Wardlaw Seltz

Nov. 30, 1932

Aug. 9, 2019

Loretta E. McGaugh Wardlaw Seltz, 86, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

She was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Washington County, Ark., the daughter of Jesse V. McGaugh and Clara Kastl McGaugh. Most of her life she was a nurse in Lamar and Goodman, Mo. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, raising animals, and was an avid reader. She also had talent in the kitchen with pies and cakes.

She is survived by her daughter, Raylene Appleby (David); son, Max Clark (Nicee); three grandchildren; sister, Carrie Cunningham; and brother, Glen.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Fay McGaugh; and sister, Lorene McGaugh Mitchell.

There will be a private family service with burial at Wardlaw Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society in Springfield, Mo.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 08/22/2019