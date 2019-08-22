File Photo/McDonald County Press Ray "Toosie" McAnally, who has been studying the Noel train blast for decades, has created art from the twisted metal remains. A special event, commemorating the train blast's 50th anniversary, will take place Aug. 24 at the former Harp's parking lot off Main Street. Anyone who has artifacts from the blast is encouraged to bring and share stories to preserve history, event organizers say.

A small riverside town was forever changed when a train explosion 50 years ago damaged and destroyed homes and buildings.

Mrs. Roxie Miller was killed in the blast when a metal shard struck her in the chest.

That important local history should be preserved and recognized, local officials believe. A Noel Blast Day event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Activities will take place near the former Harp's parking lot on Main Street.

Volunteers will host a display of photos and newspaper clippings and are working to find some train metal and other debris for the display, according to Christian Arnold, Noel Betterment Association event committee member.

Anyone who has any train metal from the explosion is encouraged to bring items to the event, Arnold said. Betterment Association volunteers hope Noel residents will meet and share their stories about the explosion to preserve history.

The event will be somewhat similar to a First Friday event. Vendors are expected to be on hand. Food trucks will be available and an inflatable will be set up for children to enjoy, Arnold said.

Noel city officials have designed some special gold commemorative coins to recognize the 50th anniversary of the deadly train explosion of 1969.

Officials will sell the coins at the event. Coins are $19.69 each.

Special "Blast" T-shirts also will be available.

Betterment volunteers initially planned to highlight the town's history during the last First Friday on Aug. 2, but that event was canceled due to rain.

That's when volunteers decided to organize a special event in recognition of the train explosion's 50th anniversary.

"Our focus is bringing people together," Arnold said. "The blast changed the town, in a way."

Betterment Association volunteers are trying to decide on how best to focus their energy. Two First Friday events this summer have not ultimately garnered the kind of attendance they're seeking.

As they continue to build for success, committee members are gauging their efforts. One large event, rather than a summer series, might be more productive and draw more people, Arnold said.

Gathering people and sharing the love for the community is the goal, she said.

"We want people to see how beautiful Noel is and how much potential Noel has."

Anyone wanting to reserve a free vendor spot for Aug. 24 should call Arnold at 417-456-1669.

