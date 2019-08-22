RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior outfielder leads off a scrimmage with a bunt single on Mustang Pride Day on Aug. 17 at MCHS.

It took the McDonald County High School softball team just a third of an inning to get its offense untracked in the team's first game-simulated scrimmage held Aug. 17, at MCHS.

The teams were split with half of the projected starters on one team and the other half on the other.

Senior outfielder Caitlin Hall led off the top of the first against Alexa Hopkins with a bunt hit. The speedy Hall never stopped at first on the bunt and went on to second when the defense turned its back to her.

Senior infielder Whitney Kinser and sophomore pitcher Madeline McCall followed with hits to load the bases. Senior catcher Jackie Grider drove in the first run on a ground-out before senior outfielder Kaylee Eberley knocked in the final two runs with a solid single.

In the bottom half of the inning, senior outfielder Rita Santillan singled to lead off the inning before scoring from second base on a ground-out. McCall struck out two batters in the inning.

McCall worked a perfect second, while McCall allowed a walk and struck out three in her half-inning.

When the projected starters took on the junior varsity, Hopkins had a double, while Kinser, McCall and Eberley had their second hits of the day and Kristin Cornell had an infield single.

"I saw some good stuff with some kids in new positions," said coach Skyler Rawlins. "Defensively and pitching-wise, I thought we saw what we expected to see. We saw some kids have good at-bats, but offensively we are always going to be behind the pitching to start the year. We think we are progressing like we should to be ready for the start of the year."

McDonald County hosts a three-team jamboree on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs take on East Newton at 10 a.m., followed by East Newton playing Nevada. McDonald County will play Nevada in the final four-inning scrimmage.

McDonald County opens the season at Carthage on Aug. 30.

