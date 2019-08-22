RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Linebacker Jackson Clarkson tackles Jack Teague after a short gain during the McDonald County High School football team's scrimmage on Mustang Pride Day at MCHS on Aug. 17.

Long touchdown runs by senior running backs Junior Teriek and Jack Teague highlighted the McDonald County High School football team's scrimmage held Saturday to conclude Mustang Pride Day at MCHS.

After the first defense held an improvised second offense to two first downs in 12 plays, the first offense began on its own 30-yard line.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Martin threw an incomplete pass on the first play, but after Teague ran for five yards on second down, Martin connected with junior tight end Jackson Clarkson for 15 yards.

Martin then gained nine yards on a keeper, and senior wide-out John Howard ran a sweep for five yards and a first down, setting the stage for Teriek

Taking a handoff from the defense's 41-yard line, Teriek broke a tackle on the inside and cut to the sideline where he outran everyone to the end zone.

On its second set of 12 plays, the defense was led by Clarkson, who picked up a loose ball and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. The offense's lone first down came on a 12-yard pass from Bailey Lewis to Teague.

The offense struggled on its first four plays of its second possession, but on the fifth play, Teague went left on a misdirection play before cutting back across the field after he was 20 yards downfield for a 70-yard touchdown.

The offense's other first down in the series came on a 12-yard pass from Martin to Clarkson.

"I saw a lot of good things tonight and a lot of first-week of practice things too," said coach Kellen Hoover. "We have a lot of things to fix. We have the scrimmage on film and it will be a really good film for our kids to learn from. Both running backs (Teriek and Teague) ran the ball really well. They bring a little bit of a different element to the offense.

"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. I was happy with our willingness to tackle. We didn't shy away from contact. I hate it as an offensive guy, but they turned us over a couple of times. That is something we have been putting an emphasis on through camp and it was really good to see that. Jackson Clarkson had a really good night overall, and Jack did what Jack does. He did a great job."

McDonald County travels to Mount Vernon on Friday night for a four-team jamboree against Mount Vernon, Neosho and Bolivar beginning at 7 p.m.

