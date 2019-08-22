RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS It's a father/daughter battle as Mollie Milleson spikes on her dad, Roy, during the McDonald County High School volleyball team's parent scrimmage held on Aug. 27 as part of Mustang Pride Day.

Saturday's scrimmage for the McDonald County High School volleyball team was more a day of fun than a serious practice.

The freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams held the annual parent match before holding a brief team scrimmage to end the day.

"We had a lot of fun today," said coach Logan Grab. "One of our favorite things to do is to kick off the year with our parents' scrimmage. We definitely have some parents that can play volleyball too."

Following the parents' scrimmage, the Lady Mustangs did get a little more serious for their intra-squad scrimmages.

"We have our freshman team formed, and they did a good job," Grab said. "Each of our JV and varsity scrimmaged, and both of them had a pretty good showing. We had a couple of our starting varsity players gone today. They are pretty key players, and we could tell they were missing. I thought we looked pretty good, though, and we're excited to get the year started."

McDonald County hosts a four-team jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The Lady Mustangs will host Monett, Seneca and Diamond with matches beginning at 5 p.m.

