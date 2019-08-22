McDonald County High School will host a three-team soccer jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 27, on the new turf at MCHS.

The matches will begin with the Mustangs playing Aurora at 4:30 p.m. Aurora will take on Cassville next before McDonald County plays Cassville in the final match of the night.

McDonald County will open the real season at the Cassville High School Boys' Soccer Tournament set for Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 3-7.

The Mustangs home opener is against College Heights at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

