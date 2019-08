Aamer Khan and Samina Khan to The Khan Trust. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

David Russell O'Brien to The Khan Trust. Sec. 5, Twp. 21, Rge. 33; Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 33; Sec. 31, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Nori Lou Suzette Edwards and Larry D. Miller to Brandy Reinke. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Barbara D. Martin to Billy J. Harris. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Toni J. Fischer to Chris M. Arnold and Christian Lynn Arnold. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Maxwell L. Mace to The Owen Gibson and Minnie Gibson Family Trust. Erie Station. Blk. 2, Lot 14 through Lot 21. McDonald County, Mo.

Shirley Ann Terradas and Bobby Gene Arnold, deceased, to Equity Trust Company Custodian and Janet Ira Lynn. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Darlene Ellis to Bobby Gene Cargile Sr. and Terry Ellis Cargile. Sec. 6, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul Greene to Robert Larsen and Brenda Larsen. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel Penn, Kathy Penn, Stephen Penn and Patricia Penn to Stephen Penn and Patricia Penn. Pinecrest Addition. Lot 27. McDonald County, Mo.

Douglas J. Wichert to Robert D. Wichert and Gracie I. Wichert. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

David C. Chrisman and Cheryl L. Chrisman to David and Cheryl Chrisman Revocable Trust. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Howard Genz and Lois A. Genz to Jeremy Mercer and Tom Mercer. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Howard and Abigail Howard to Charles Cross and Halie Lennee Cross. Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Stormy L. Gillming and Elisha C. Gillming to Marc J. Desautels and Kimberly D. Desautels. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Chad Wesley Crow and Rebecca Deann Crow to Ralph A. Easley and Patricia L. Easley. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Henson's Wishbone Ranches, Inc. to Rickey L. McGath and Penelope H. Davis McGath. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Vancuren, James Anna Vancuren, Darrell Spillers and Jean Spillers to Gary L. Murphy and Deborah J. Murphy. Honey Lake Acres. Lot 2. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Clinton H. Shaddox III and Tammy Shaddox to Cher Lue Lee and Kia Xiong. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary P. Wilhelm to Sondra Lynn Hull and Tashena Marie Whiteley. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Marlin Hunnicut and Michelle Hunnicutt to Devan Floyd Hunnicutt and Katelin Marie Hunnicutt. Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 08/22/2019