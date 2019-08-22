Judge Gregory Stremel may make a decision on Tuesday in the Goodman mayoral race lawsuit.

McDonald County Circuit Clerk Tanya Lewis said the judge is in judicial college this week. A decision could be made next week, likely on Tuesday, when he returns, she said.

Cecil "J.R" Fisher, a write-in candidate for Goodman mayor, and Greg Richmond, the incumbent, faced off in the Goodman mayoral election in early April.

Richmond was sworn in on April 16 as Goodman mayor during a city council meeting after city attorney Duane Cooper reviewed the county's certified election results.

Fisher then hired an attorney, William G. Weber, who e-filed a lawsuit on May 4.

In the lawsuit, Fisher said the total count of all the votes for mayoral candidates doesn't add up. The lawsuit claims that 13 votes were not counted.

Lewis said on Tuesday that all the paperwork is now at the review of the judge. No additional hearings have been set, but any hearing or meeting would be at the discretion of the judge.

Several actions have been filed in the case since its start. Richmond was served the lawsuit's papers on May 11 and hired Aaron Farber to represent him in the case. Farber then filed a motion to dismiss on June 10.

Weber followed with filing a motion on July 3 to have access to the election materials, and on July 9, Stremel ordered that the ballots cast in the April 2 Goodman mayoral election be unsealed.

Fisher and Weber re-counted the ballots on their own. They concluded that Fisher won the election. Fisher then called for Richmond's resignation during the July 16 regular city council meeting. Richmond said he would not resign and preferred to have the matter decided in the courts.

"I am not an attorney. I'm just a guy that's been trying to run the city," Richmond said during the meeting. The legal election process governs the results, he said.

Upon an official recount that is reverified by the county, Richmond had said he will gladly resign if Fisher is deemed the winner.

