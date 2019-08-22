RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Jeff Tatum Band plays for the crowd on the Pineville square during Jesse James Days on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

The Jesse James Pageant had just ended, and right off the Pineville square, people were throwing softballs at a target, trying to dunk Marshal Chris Owens.

The dunk tank was a fundraiser by the Punishers SOMO, a worldwide motorcycle club for fire, EMS, police and like-minded individuals. The fundraiser was for cancer treatments for Punishers member Mike Akins' daughter, Alexis Most. First Owens' son, Khaleb took a few tries, finally giving up and pushing the target with his hand, causing his father to fall into the water. Then Luap McKeever came along and threw several softballs, hitting the target more than once.

On the back of the courthouse, a bingo game was taking place. Nearby, Alderman Becky Davis had a booth set up with metal art, wooden hand-painted ink pens, welcome signs and T-shirts. She is co-owner in a shop called BnB Bargains in the Treasure Chest Flea Market in Neosho. She makes the welcome signs and some key chains. She has set up a booth at Jesse James Days on and off a lot over the years, and she is a lifetime resident of Pineville, she said.

She said she likes coming to the event to see everyone.

"A lot of times that's the only time of the year I see old classmates," she said.

First Baptist Church had a booth set up nearby. Rebecca Berben said Awanas starts Sept. 4, which is carnival night. Awanas is from 6 to 8 and a meal is served. A bus runs to pick up kids. Leo Lenze is the pastor of the church.

"We're just happy and friendly people," Berben said.

Tanya and David Groves of Pineville had a booth where they were selling "mean green" jalapeno butter, along with beaded bracelets.

Tanya said this was her first year to do her own booth. She said she enjoys the visiting at the event.

Fire Chief Ryan Drake said of the event, "This year we seem to be doing a little better than last year, fundraising-wise. We raised more on Wednesday night than we have in several years. The presale arm bands went really well for the carnival this year."

Paige Bradshaw of Joplin was sitting on a sidewalk enjoying some pulled pork nachos.

"I think it's really cute," she said of Jesse James Days. "It reminds me of Apple Butter Making Days in Mount Vernon."

The weekend's activities also involved a parade and live music nightly.

The winners of the parade were:

Emergency services

Third place: Pineville Engine 2

Second place: Pineville Tanker 1

First place: Pineville Engine 1

Children and school groups

Third place: McDonald County Head Start

Second place: McDonald County Junior High School Cheerleaders

First place: McDonald County Varsity Cheerleaders

Car and truck

Third place: Baby Jesse Johnathan Sutherland

Second place: 1948 Ford, Don Underwood

First place: 1964 Chevy Impala, Jim Bell

Marching

JROTC

General

Third place: Peterbilt golf cart

Second place: Laurence Henson

First place: Allgood Berries and Honey

Riding

Third place: Craig O'Lea Campground

Second place: Elaine Nelson

First place: Yellowstone Ranch

Float

Third place: Bunker Hill Community Center

Second place: Pineville Christian

Grand Champion: First Baptist Church

