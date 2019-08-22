Goodman city officials are advertising for a new water clerk and a police officer. Both positions are being advertised in two local newspapers, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond told those gathered at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Though specifics were not given, minutes to a closed special session held on July 25 show that, after the closed session had concluded, a motion was made to put clerk Dana Cornwell on immediate suspension without pay.

At the last regular council meeting on July 16, alderman Ed Tuomala said that Assistant Police Chief Joe David was on an extended leave.

The water clerk and police officer positions will be advertised until 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, city clerk Karla McNorton said.

In another special meeting held Aug. 9, minutes show that the board, after concluding the closed session, voted not to accept McNorton's resignation.

Additionally, a Goodman resident on Tuesday night asked why the city was trying to rid itself of Police Chief Curt Drake.

A petition of sorts was placed at a convenience store in town. Tuomala and Alderman Ron Johnson said the petition was placed by an individual and not by the city. A meeting to discuss his position -- or changing it to an elected position -- did not take place, Tuomala and Johnson said.

"I think you're blowing smoke," the resident said.

The meeting's atmosphere, at times, was volatile as various residents spoke to the council to task about the position council members took on various issues. Nathan Wagner asked the council about what he believes are many differences and changes in variances and housing codes.

Connie Letourneau said she was tired of the "white trash" that the council had created. She asked why a person with a warrant was not immediately arrested but given the chance to drop his daughter off at school.

She said she was going to file a formal complaint with a higher authority that oversees the Goodman Police Department.

"I need to get justice," she said.

In other business:

• The council accepted CPA Nick Myers' 2018 audit;

• Agreed on council member Beth Hallmark's suggestion to consider launching a survey for citizens; and

• Approved averaging Lois Pace's water bill after she experienced a water leak.

