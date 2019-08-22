Division I

The following cases were filed:

Richard D. Guerra vs. Stacy D. Guerra. Dissolution.

Tawnie J. Beavers vs. Bryan D. Beavers. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Trevor Kole Turner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brendon Robert Schubert. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Christopher L. McGarrah. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Michael Milton Lunsford. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

Angela K. Hill vs. Jason C. Hill. Judgment of dissolution.

Joshua L. Vann vs. Adrian R. Smith. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Angela D. Hawkins. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Starla J. Kruckman. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Cari Lynn McDonald. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christina Marisa Mulhern. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Rebecka Jo Olin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Trevor Kole Turner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mary L. Fudge. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Belinda Wright. Suit on account.

Consumer Adjustment Company, Inc. vs. Valeria Kinser. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kristina A. Johnson et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Pamula Kapua. Suit on account.

Jaime A. Interiano vs. Shauna Sales et al. Unlawful detainer.

Barclays Bank Deleware vs. Patti Johnson. Contrat - other.

Billy Dunfee vs. CRC Industries, Inc. Property damage.

First Book Investments, LLC vs. Mitzi Glass. Breach of contract.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Tonya K. Cypret. Contract/account (bulk).

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Don McEntyre. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Noel B. Baney. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Samantha L. Jackson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Ethan T. Douglass. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Randall L. Blanks. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Madison J. Tannehill. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Alleyah M. Tramel. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jordyn N. Abbott. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Seth Franklin. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Ryver J.L. Franklin. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jacob Leonard Martin. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Megan Kaylea Hatcher. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Michael L. Massengill Jr. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Brent L. Reader. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Donald E. Shelton. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

John M. Sweetser. Minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02%.

Rachel L. Mercer. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Carlos Aguirre. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Dylan L. Fry. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Morgan C. Oliver-Sherwood. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Gregory Allen Below. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erick Allen Below. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose Noe Acevedo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca Rae Chouteau. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jocelyn Rene Forrest. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Quinn Huston Shourds. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rasheshkumar N. Patel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin C. Cartwright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darlynn Jose. Littering.

Neileen A. Saimon. Littering.

Austin Steven Francisco. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Doreena L. Ehmes. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Austin Steven Francisco. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer.

Lisa Marie Abernathy. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer.

Alaska Dawn Stone. Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer.

Dillon Ray Cartwright. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Dwayne Jerry. Burglary.

Ryan K. Magel. DWI - alcohol - persistent.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Mark Alexander. Contract - other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jeremy Herrington et al vs. Ray Cooper. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tonya Cypret. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Daniel P. Dugan et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Pamel Kabua et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mary Parrott. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jordyn N. Abbott. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Matyas Antonio. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Heather L. Bennett. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Skylor K. Bree. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Tucker Brisco. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Lynette Alls Britton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rick William Cleaver Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Gary D. Drum. Receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Kyra D. Mouse. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation. Four months Shock Incarceration, report ordered.

Donovan L. Ryan. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

